In New York City’s East Village, Feeding the Community is More Urgent Than Ever

“This is a shared kitchen space,” says Tyler Hefferon, EVLovesNYC executive director. “Saturday is technically my day off, but I sometimes come in to lend a hand.” On a freezing morning in a church basement on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, Hefferon checks on sheet pans of barbecue chicken bubbling in a commercial oven while members of Swamp Dog Hobble stir stockpots of chickpea soup. Donations are stacked everywhere: Fridges are stuffed with produce from Trader Joe’s and Hunts Point Market and global spice shelves hold liquid smoke, curry powder, black sesame seeds, and gallon jugs of lemon juice. “One of the steadiest suppliers is 7th Street Burger,” says Hefferon. “They donate 410 pounds of halal chicken and ground beef and 240 pounds of rice every week.” In an adjacent room, volunteers from Tompkins Distro slather peanut butter and jelly on slices of white bread and tuck the sandwiches into individual Ziploc bags. Organizer Jan Eckstein arrives with three quarts of her homemade chocolate mousse (because everyone—especially those most in need—deserves a sweet treat).

From left: Tyler Hefferon, executive director of EVLovesNYC (Photo: Shane Mitchell); a volunteer helps scoop chocolate mousse. (Photo: Linda Hayes)

Soon, these mutual aid groups huddle in a thankful circle, announce pronouns, astrological signs, or simply state why they show up, and then haul the food down Avenue B to Tompkins Square Park for a weekly community distribution that serves asylum seekers, unhoused neighbors, and anyone else in need of a hot meal. As volunteers scoop portions into paper bowls for those waiting patiently in the long line, a woman pulls up in a rideshare with a stack of pizza boxes. A separate table is piled with COVID-19 tests, toothbrush kits, hand warmers, and lip balm. (Among other indignities, living outdoors in winter means severely chapped lips.) E-bike delivery riders pull over for a cup of hot coffee, elders from neighboring Chinatown arrive with shopping carts. The mix of languages heard on the line includes French, Arabic, Spanish, Wolof, Cantonese, and Mandarin.

Sometimes it takes a village, as the saying goes, but this is Manhattan’s East Village, which has long been a melting pot for generations of immigrants, a haven for social outcasts, and a rallying point for protesters. Directly across from the park is St. Brigid’s Roman Catholic Church, also known as Famine Church, so nicknamed for the Irish who fled mass starvation in their homeland, a crisis exacerbated by British laissez-faire policies during the Great Hunger of 1845–52. And the cruelty of withholding government assistance that forces people to go hungry isn’t relegated to the past. With a presidential executive order that has suspended the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, the erasure of USAID, and federal food programs also potentially targeted, the burden of helping others falls squarely on those who practice radical empathy at street level, especially in America’s sanctuary cities.

Volunteers hand out chickpea soup and rice (left) and hand warmers (right) in Tompkins Square Park. (Photos: Shane Mitchell)

Obviously, this grassroots effort is becoming more urgent than ever. “We’ve been so concerned that we’re less stable because we don’t have funding,” says Hefferon, who started in food service as a teenager. (His mother was a bartender, his grandmother waitressed in a diner for 50 years.) “But with all these agencies closing, food access is only getting busier, and a lot of focus is on smaller, more independent operations like EVLovesNYC.” He emphasizes that all donations are ad hoc; they’re constantly pitching through social channels and word of mouth. Hefferon’s byword: “Keep crowd-funding and be prepared.”

EVLovesNYC began as a small circle of friends dedicated to feeding others during pandemic lockdown, but has since evolved into a formal nonprofit with citywide alliances. When a 2023 viral video showed cofounder Mammad Mahmoodi passing containers of chili and rice with stuffed grape leaves to refugees through a window at the parish school on Avenue B, where the city set up a reticketing office for thousands evicted from safe housing shelters, the community response was swift. Tompkins Distro formed shortly after, and recently celebrated a full year of giving back.

“Monday through Saturday, we take care of the immediate neighborhood,” Hefferon says, helping unbox slices of pizza. “On Sunday, we focus on the outer boroughs. We’re cooking 3,700 meals a week.” (Some of that operation takes place in a separate commissary kitchen.) EVLovesNYC also operates a weekday lunch program at the church called Caféwal, a Fulani word meaning cafeteria, which provides nutrient-dense, culturally sensitive free meals as well as on-the-job restaurant training to asylum seekers hoping to gain employment in New York’s hospitality sector. “Our first cohort of kitchen trainees ended their course and are looking for jobs, most with the help of Caféwal,” says communications director Ann Shields, offering granola bars and fresh fruit to all comers on the street corner. “And the second one just began.”

Senegalese refugee and volunteer Alpha stands out in the cold with another volunteer on a chilly Saturday in Tompkins Square Park. (Photo: Linda Hayes)

One of the regular volunteers, a Senegalese refugee named Alpha, gives her a big hug. When he was reassigned to a distressing shelter at an infamous former psychiatric institution way out in Queens, those who have gotten to know him in the kitchen and in Tompkins Square Park launched a crowd-funding campaign to help find him a permanent home. So far, they’ve raised enough for a temporary apartment so he doesn’t have to couch surf. Ironically, just as his friends have been able to transition Alpha into a safe space, the landlord of the commissary kitchen is terminating EVLovesNYC’s lease, effectively evicting the good samaritans.