While the end of summer may inspire September blues in some, I’m feeling very Earth, Wind, & Fire about it. I’m looking forward to my three-year-old daughter starting school in Paris, and I can’t wait to spend school nights toiling away in my own kitchen.

From highly anticipated cookbooks to wine festivals to a celebration dedicated entirely to meat, this month will be rife with food inspiration—for cooking something new, or making memories you’ll cherish (you know, dancing in September).

Here are the food and culture events the SAVEUR team is jazzed about this September.

Honoring the life of renowned artisanal cheesemaker Anne Saxelby, the Inaugural Benefit for the Anne Saxelby Legacy Fund (ASLF) will see Chelsea Market transformed into a gallery of gastronomic delights, featuring 60 top chefs and local artisans. Proceeds will support the ASLF, which offers fully paid apprenticeships on family or community-run farms. On Sept. 14.

In the heart of the Picos de Europa Mountains in Asturias, Spain, the Cabrales Cheese Competition is a celebration of the region’s famed variety of cheese, cabrales, considered one of the world’s finest blue cheeses. Featuring demonstrations of the traditional cheese-making process, as well as fun exhibitions, and much more, the fair attracts thousands of (cheese-seeking) pilgrims every year. On Aug. 28.

A deep dive into a country’s rich and diverse cuisines, the Singapore Food Festival will feature celebrated chefs from Singapore and around the world, sharing both classic recipes and unique dishes created especially for the festival. Expect roving pop-up markets, guided tours of popular food districts, and more. From Aug. 24 to Sept. 11.

In The Vegan Chinese Kitchen, Hannah Che shows us how nearly every dish in the Chinese repertoire can be prepared sans meat, with recipes like Blistered Dry-Fried String Beans and Sweet and Sour Tofu. Available Sept. 13.

The newest cookbook from OG food blogger and Food Network host Molly Yeh, Home Is Where the Eggs Are blends Yeh’s Chinese and Jewish heritage, her time living in New York, her husband’s Scandinavian heritage, and their farm in the upper Midwest. Expect cozy recipes like Doughnut Matzo Brei and Ham & Potato Pizza. Available Sept. 27.

Located in the town of Rhinebeck, a veritable upstate cultural hub, the Hudson Valley Wine Fest showcases wine and food from the Empire State. Mingle with hundreds of local winemakers while sampling bites from beloved local restaurants and taking in a couple of cooking demos. From Sept. 10 to 11.

The theme of this year’s Atlanta Food & Wine Festival is “A Love Letter to the South,” featuring chefs, pitmasters, sommeliers, brewers, and mixologists from 13 Southern states, all highlighting the region’s culinary culture. Look out for the South’s leading chefs, like Josue Pena of The Iberian Pig Buckhead in Atlanta, Giorgio Rapicavoli of Luca Osteria in Coral Gables, Florida, and John Tesar of Knife in Dallas. From Sept. 15 to 18.

One of the best known UK food festivals, Meatopia London is a weekend-long celebration of food, drink, music, and fire. Featuring more than 60 of the world’s best live-fire chefs (past headliners include Francis Mallmann and Aaron Franklin), the event will showcase exclusive dishes using sustainably sourced wood and ingredients. From Sept. 2 to 4.

Inaugurated in 1810, this annual two-week festival is a toast to Bavarian culture, featuring bratwurst, giant soft pretzels, and plenty of good beer. With fair rides and special family days (reduced prices for rides and food), there’s something for everyone. Don’t forget your lederhosen! From Sept. 17 to Oct. 3.

Serving over 10,000 food lovers each year, Cairo Bites aims to showcase Egypt’s rich blend of cultures through food. Visitors can expect concerts, competitions, and a whole lot of delicious samples. From Sept. 9 to 10.

Just in time for oyster season (if you subscribe to the ‘r’ rule), the 2022 Billion Oyster Party is an ode to the sexiest mollusk, featuring live music, oysters from dozens of farms across the country, and plenty of delicious bites. On Sept. 29.

Slutty Vegan, the cult-favorite plant-based burger joint hailing from Atlanta, will open its first New York City outpost in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. Expect signature sandwiches like the Ménage à Trois (vegan bacon, vegan shrimp, vegan cheese, caramelized onions) and the Sloppy Toppy (jalapeños, vegan cheese, caramelized onions). Opens Sept. 17.