There’s no denying that a big, beautiful meal served at a table with friends is one of life’s most enjoyable experiences. But there’s something particularly satisfying about the in-between times, the things we eat because we crave them, the things that we’re just eating for fun. We’re talking about snacks, the crispy, crunchy, salty, sweet, sour bites that we can share (or not share) with friends.
So, welcome to Snacky Hour, my dream come true (and SAVEUR’s newest column). I’ll be sharing recipes that scratch all the itches, and create new obsessions along the way. We’ll also serve up snacky stories from around the world, dive deep into the best snacks on the market, and more.
We’re kicking things off with a recipe that’s long been a staple at Southern gatherings, our version of Spicy Fire Crackers, two ways. One takes on the original Ranch powder-laden recipe using our own mix of spices, and the other brings in some Indian flavors and heat for an updated, craveable snack.
It’s always Snacky Hour at Saveur, so stay tuned for way more fun.
-Ellen Fort, Senior Editor