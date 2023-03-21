These Spicy Fire Crackers Are a Sleeper Hit
Saltines are the ideal vessel for spice mixes of all kinds.
- Serves
6-8
- Cook
12 hours 10 minutes
Saltines, the bland-but-ubiquitous crackers found in every grandparent’s pantry, are often relegated to sick day snacks paired with ginger ale, or stacked alongside a bowl of tomato soup. Growing up in Nashville, my great-uncle Rufus Fort considered them a perfect snack when slathered with butter and toasted (and it still is). But many of my Southern brethren experienced the true nature of Saltines as a blank canvas for spice, toasted until crispy and served as a salty, spicy snack at parties and potlucks. Fire Crackers, so-called because of a healthy dash of red pepper flakes, typically include a packet of ranch dressing powder in the list of ingredients. We’ve come up with our own spice-laden homemade ranch powder, plus a version packed with Indian spices from Diaspora Co. (We recommend their turmeric, ginger, and chiles; red pepper flakes can be swapped for Guntur Sannam chiles if desired.)
Ingredients
For Spicy Ranch Fire Crackers:
- 1 cup canola or other neutral oil
- 3 Tbsp. dry buttermilk powder
- 1 tsp. dried parsley flakes
- 1 tsp. dried dill weed
- 1 tsp. freeze dried chives
- 1½ tsp. garlic powder
- 1½ tsp. onion powder
- 1½ tsp. kosher salt
- 1½ tsp. MSG, optional
- 2 tsp. red pepper flakes
- ½ tsp. freshly ground black pepper
- 2 sleeves Saltines (around 8 ounces)
For Turmeric-Ginger Fire Crackers:
- 1 cup canola or other neutral oil
- 1 Tbsp. ground coriander
- 1 Tbsp. ground turmeric
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 Tbsp. ground ginger
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- ½ tsp. ground black pepper
- ½ tsp. guntur sannam chilis
- 2 sleeves Saltines (around 8 ounces)