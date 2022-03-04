The people of Ukraine are facing a humanitarian crisis. Since Russia launched its invasion of the country on Feb. 24, 1 million people (at the time of this writing) have fled Ukraine’s borders. With many areas of the country reporting shortages of food and drinking water, those fleeing the conflict urgently need relief.

If you’d like to donate to humanitarian efforts helping those impacted by the violence in Ukraine, our editors have compiled a list of organizations working to address food shortages and provide food assistance to those in need. Please consider joining us in supporting these humanitarian relief efforts.

World Central Kitchen

Founded by chef José Andrés, the non-profit organization that brings food to the frontlines of humanitarian crises around the world is on the ground at the Ukraine-Poland border distributing hot meals from mobile kitchens to refugees. Donate here.

World Food Programme

The world’s largest humanitarian organization dedicated to fighting hunger has initiated an emergency food-assistance operation to support people being affected by the conflict in Ukraine and neighboring countries. Donate here.

UNICEF

The international social welfare agency that provides humanitarian aid around the world is working to ensure children in Ukraine’s conflict-ravaged zones have access to safe drinking water, food, and medical support. Donate here.

Save the Children

To assist struggling families in Ukraine, the humanitarian organization dedicated to protecting and supporting children has created a Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund. Contributions will help the organization provide families with food, medicine, shelter, and other necessities. Donate here.

United Help Ukraine

This non-profit organization is distributing food, medical aid, clothing, and other supplies to those affected by the unrest in Ukraine. The organization is also rehabilitating wounded soldiers and helping raise awareness about the current conflict. Donate here.

International Committee of the Red Cross

The humanitarian organization that protects victims of war and violence around the world is distributing food, personal hygiene products, and other necessities to those impacted by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Donate here.

Nova Ukraine

This U.S.-based non-profit organization, which works closely with Ukraine-based agencies to provide humanitarian assistance, is sending aid packages with food, diapers, and other essentials to Ukrainians left vulnerable by the conflict. Donate here.

CARE

Partnering with the Czech non-profit organization People in Need, the international humanitarian organization CARE is building an emergency crisis fund to provide food, water, hygiene products, and cash assistance to 4 million people in Ukraine—especially families, women and girls, and the elderly. Donate here.