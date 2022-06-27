This popular Chinese noodle dish is as deliciously nutty as it is simple to prepare. Top each bowl with thinly sliced vegetables like cucumbers and carrots for a light warm-weather main. For proper texture, be sure to toss the noodles in the sauce just before serving. Overly thick sauce can be thinned with additional water (a teaspoon at a time, incorporating well after each addition). Find Chinese egg noodles in either the refrigerator or freezer section at Asian markets; they’re sometimes labeled “yangchun.”

Featured in: “Sesame Paste Isn’t Tahini—And It Might Be Your New Favorite Condiment.”