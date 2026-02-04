A Local’s Guide to the Best Restaurants in Portland, Maine

Anything you’ve heard about Portland, Maine’s dining scene, you’ve probably heard within the last seven or eight or years. In 2018, Bon Appetit named it the “Restaurant City of the Year,” and the response was explosive. I was working as a local magazine editor then, and I saw the shift happen in real time. Tourists flooded in, and the community responded by opening more doors to more restaurants, coffee shops, and bars. Portland quickly found itself topping charts of U.S. cities with the most restaurants and breweries per capita, and today it still seems as if something new is opening every month.

You could throw a stone in any direction and hit at least three amazing eateries. In 2024, two bakeries located just a 10-minute drive away from each other won James Beard Awards (Norimoto Bakery for Outstanding Pastry Chef, and ZUbakery for Outstanding Bakery—more on ZU in a bit). Many of Portland’s restaurants have been celebrated far and wide, but this list highlights some lesser-known locales that have stood the tests of trends and time for a truly native taste of the city.



I would be lying if I said Portland wasn’t having a bit of an identity crisis. I’ve lived on the outskirts of the city for most of my life and have seen it in every iteration over the past three decades. The city’s working waterfront has been at its heart since its founding, but its limits are being stretched by those competing for new luxury housing and corporate development. Portland is special, and it’s changing. As you visit this tiny city of 70,000, please remember to shop local and support the working waterfront as much as you can. (In December, one of Portland’s wharves suffered a devastating fire. Please consider donating to the recovery effort.) Below, you’ll find everything from stellar Sichuan cuisine and seafood staples to hot-pink hot dogs and a micro-bakery worth standing in line for. Wherever you land, Portland’s small-town charm shines through.

Situated on the edge of the Old Port, The Honey Paw is easy to miss while shopping downtown, but trust me, this spot is worth the detour. Brought to you by the team behind Eventide Oyster Co., The Honey Paw’s modern, minimalist interior is anchored by a large central dining table that invites a chance to chat with your neighbors. If you prefer to people-watch, window seating is ample, too. The menu nods to Thai, Japanese, Chinese, and Indonesian cuisines. Those in the know know to order the smoked lamb khao soi and fried bread with a rotating compound butter (you won’t want to share the bread, btw). Other favorites include the napa cabbage salad with chili crisp ranch, kimchi-loaded pork katsu sandwich, fried wings with smoked butter and makrut lime leaf, and seasonally rotating pickle plate. To finish your meal, the honey soft serve—with a hard chocolate shell and sizable chunks of honeycomb—is a must.

Twelve opened in 2022 and was an instant favorite. The menu is elevated and constantly shifting with the seasons to highlight Maine ingredients at their peak. Chef and founder Colin Wyatt, formerly of New York City’s Daniel and Eleven Madison Park, returned to Maine after 12 years to bring his vision to life—one that celebrates the state’s culture as well as the passions of local farmers and artists. Leading the kitchen is executive chef Hannah Ryder, who cut her teeth in N.Y.C. at Café Boulud and Aquavit. Offerings at Twelve go beyond a simple dinner menu and include thoughtful wine pairings and private chef-led experiences. Reservations are highly recommended.

Snugly tucked inside a historic hotel in Portland’s West End, Wayside Tavern quickly solidified itself as a regular haunt among visitors and locals alike. The interior is chic and moody yet warm and inviting. The menu is playful and comforting—think crispy beer-battered cod cheek with gribiche, cabbage salad with bacon and spring onion, roasted chicken with ricotta toast, tonnarelli with guanciale and pecorino—and word on the street is that locals crowned the smash burger best in all of Portland. (It has my vote.) If you’re looking for a cozy night that still feels luxurious, this is it.

Have you ever eaten somewhere so good that any time someone mentions the restaurant afterward, you have a visceral reaction? That’s Taj. It might be safe to say that Taj is everyone’s favorite restaurant—the food has an unmatched depth of flavor offered in a range of classic and modern Indian dishes. Opened in South Portland in 2012 by Saithe Guntaka, the restaurant is a family operation to its core—his mother, Hemalatha Reddy Guntaka, helms the kitchen. Her khorma paneer and garlic naan are my go-to every time, but you really can’t order wrong here. There’s another reason to love Taj, too. In 2020, the Guntaka’s started donating holiday meals to those in need. A few hundred meals at Thanksgiving and Christmas has since grown to thousands; in 2025, Taj served around 10,000 meals between the two holidays, including deliveries to those who didn’t have transportation. In order to better serve its community, Taj recently expanded to a larger space, tripling in size.

Ribollita is a Portland mainstay that’s been gracing the East End since 1996. Middle Street may have changed a bit since, but chef-owner Kevin Quiet’s cooking has remained a welcome constant. The tiny Italian joint feels a little bit like you’re about to have dinner at your nonna’s house, complete with fresh-made pasta—the simple fettuccine alfredo is strikingly delicious, and the roast chicken puttanesca with pappardelle is cooked to perfection—and seafood staples like cacciucco (Tuscan fish stew), steamed mussels with pistachio butter, and polenta-crusted calamari. Whenever someone asks for Italian spots to try, this is my go-to suggestion; it’s as close as you can get to a comforting meal at home without lifting a finger.

Sichuan Kitchen is perhaps Portland’s biggest hidden gem. When I was lucky enough to work in an office close by, I was a weekly visitor. Favorites from the má là-heavy menu include zhong dumplings in an aromatic chile sauce, yuxiang eggplant with pickled chiles and minced pork, chewy tian shui noodles, tangy daikon salad, and marinated cucumbers. Chengdu-native Qi Shen has been running the eatery alongside her parents and aunt since 2017. While the storefront is minimal, save for a bright red front door, what waits inside is exceptional. Plus, it’s steps from the Portland Museum of Art, so why not make an afternoon of it?

This hot dog-lover’s haven in the heart of the city has tons to offer: housemade links (pork or chicken), shaved steak, pulled pork, plant-based dogs, and, yes, Maine’s famous fire engine-hued “red snapper” dogs, too. With 15 different ways to style your sausage, all served on fluffy brioche buns, the combos are endless. While The Thirsty Pig is great any time of year (they are constantly hosting musicians—its stage is dubbed Portland’s busiest for a reason!), it’s during the warmer months that it really shines. Pair your dog with a local pint and hit the patio out back for the ultimate spring kickoff.

If you’re planning to visit Portland, you’re probably also planning to eat seafood. While locals may swear by roadside lobster shacks, there’s nothing wrong with splurging on the best seafood in town. The heart and soul of the Old Port is its working waterfront, and Scales—from the same team behind Fore Street and Street & Co.—is smack-dab in the center of it all. Situated down a wharf, with lobstermen docking with the day’s catch right outside your window, this posh eatery is the right way to treat yourself to Maine’s ocean bounty. Start with the clam chowder or salt cod croquettes before tucking into a steamed lobster. And be sure to order a side of molasses-sweetened brown bread for a full taste of Maine.

Walking into Sissle & Daughters, you might think it’s just a cheese shop, but this place packs a punch. Not only will you find the shelves stocked with local and imported artisan charcuterie, wine, beer, pastas, oils, preserves, and more, but you’ll also find a delightful sandwich menu. It’s hard to choose between The Parisian, with jambon de Paris, Comté, local greens, and homemade dijonnaise; or the Jamwich, with whipped chèvre, local greens, rotating jam, and toasted sesame seeds (plus ham if you’d like). If I hit it right, I’ll snag a slice of burnt Basque cheesecake, too. Don’t forget to grab a local wedge or wheel and a baguette baked a few blocks over for a late-night snack!

When Boda first hit the scene in 2010, there was huge buzz over a dish of sizzling quail eggs, served with soy and scallions in a cast iron kanom krok pan. Other favorites from the Thai street food-style menu include double-fried Brussels sprouts, spicy Thai wings, pork belly skewers, drunken noodles, and crisp-skinned Yaowarat duck, named for the main thoroughfare in Bangkok’s Chinatown. Belly up to the bar or settle into a table with friends to see why Portlanders’ love affair with Boda (and its quail eggs) is still going strong 16 years later.

