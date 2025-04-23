What You Missed at the SAVEUR x Full Pour Launch Party

Last month, Brooklyn’s Wild East Brewing Co. was abuzz with excitement as it hosted the SAVEUR x Full Pour Spring Release Party. This vibrant gathering celebrated the launch of the two indie magazines’ latest print issues as well as their 2025 American Society of Magazine Editors general excellence nominations by bringing together an inspiring group of women across the food, beverage, and publishing industries.

This event was more than a celebration of our brands’ recent achievements and accolades—it was also a testament to the power of community, which provided a platform for meaningful connections and exchange of knowledge and experiences, all central to the missions of both SAVEUR and Full Pour. The evening kicked off with an intimate panel discussion led by Lauren Buzzeo, editor and publisher of Full Pour, and Kat Craddock, editor-in-chief and CEO of SAVEUR. The conversation, which centered around the themes of shattering ceilings, creating community, and mentoring in the food, beverage, and publishing worlds, featured Barbara Sibley—Les Dames d’Escoffier New York president and chef-owner of Manhattan’s La Palapa and Holiday Cocktail Lounge—as well as Casey Pyle, Wild East Brewing’s events manager.

From left: Barbara Sibley and Casey Pyle.

Throughout the discussion, the panelists shared their personal journeys and insights on breaking barriers in their respective fields. “We all have stories, good and bad, from these industries and our experiences as women in them,” suggested Buzzeo. “It’s important to share and highlight them all to learn, grow, and support one another as we work toward a better, more inclusive future together.”

All the panelists echoed this sentiment and highlighted the importance of fostering a supportive community and the role of mentorship in empowering the next generation of leaders. Sibley spoke passionately about her experiences in the culinary world, advocating for greater acceptance, representation, and equity. Pyle, also a trained brewer and member of the nonprofit Pink Boots Society, emphasized the significance of creating inclusive spaces within the brewing industry and the power of collaborative and local efforts to make meaningful impact.

In terms of print publishing, both Buzzeo and Craddock highlighted the importance of independent media and diversity in reporting and contribution. Of the 31-year-old food publication, Craddock said, “SAVEUR has a long legacy of ambitious global storytelling. Now that we’re editor-owned, we’ve renewed our focus on growing our network of writers, photographers, and illustrators in an effort to ensure that the perspectives we share are as diverse and inclusive as the topics we explore.”

Following the panel, the atmosphere was filled with camaraderie and celebration as attendees spilled into the open Wild East Brewery space for a sampling of women-led food and drink brands. The woman-owned host venue shared a selection of superb beers, including Leap Year, a hoppy German-style pilsner, and Second Down, a West Coast-style pale ale.

Tara Thomas of Jancis Robinson, Anna Viducic or Aroma Wines Co.

Broadbent Selections showcased classic and innovative wines crafted by women-led wineries or winemakers, including Bindi Sergardi La Ghirlanda Chianti Classico 2020 from Italy; Gusbourne Brut Reserve 2020 sparkling wine from England; Elderton Wines Barossa Shiraz 2020 from Australia; Vilafonté Seriously Old Dirt Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 blend from South Africa; Spy Valley Sauvignon Blanc 2023 from New Zealand; and Alheit Vineyards Hereafter Here Chenin Blanc 2022 from South Africa.

Beverage sponsors Feather & Folly Gin and Tia Linda’s Margarita kept guests in festive spirit.

Quintessential Wines poured a spirited selection of higher-proof options, including gin and tonics made with Feather & Folly Gin and a selection of flavors from Tia Linda’s Margarita.

Broadbent Selections poured women-crafted wines, including Gusbourne Brut Reserve 2020 sparkling wine.

Chef Barbara Sibley’s churros (left) and market corn esquites (right).

Meanwhile, chef Sibley kept guests fed with small bites from La Palapa, highlighting the vibrant flavors and rich cultural heritage of her own cuisine with mini corn masa sopecitos, market corn esquites, quesadillas, pork carnitas with chunky avocado tomatillo salsa, and churros with cajeta.

Amanda Torres of Rachel Harrison Communications (left) and chef Barbara Sibley.

Pork carnitas with chunky avocado tomatillo salsa (left). Mini corn masa sopecitos (right).

As the evening drew to a close, guests snagged copies of Full Pour and SAVEUR with a palpable sense of optimism for the future. In celebrating the panelists’ and participating brands’ recent achievements, the event set the stage for future collaborations aimed at advancing women currently in the industry, and for welcoming and uplifting the next generation. Attendees departed with a deeper connection, a sense of purpose, and a commitment to continuing the conversations and efforts championed by two women-owned publications.

From left: Kate Garber, Russ Smith, Frances Kim, Ryan McCarthy.

It was a night to remember, filled with inspiring stories, exceptional food and drink, and the unwavering support of a community dedicated to making a difference. As both Full Pour and SAVEUR continue to thrive and evolve, this season’s unforgettable co-launch will undoubtedly be remembered as a milestone in their shared journey.

To join in this ongoing adventure and to support women-owned independent publishing, consider subscribing to SAVEUR and Full Pour in print today.

From left: Rhadika Sharma, Grace Odogbili, Joyce Lin, Sungjung Kim.

From left: Joseph Hernandez, Jen Cortellini, Aidan O’Sullivan.

Clockwise from top-left: Kendal Montgomery, Lauren Buzzeo, Kat Craddock, Barbara Sibley, Casey Pyle, Mozel Watson, Tylaeya Campbell.

From left: Michelle Unger, Victor Santos, Paige Howarth.