New York City Food and Art Came Together at SAVEUR’s Fall/Winter Issue Launch Party

Last week, SAVEUR celebrated its 30th anniversary and the new Fall/Winter 2024 issue with a gathering centered on art, gastronomy, and the cultural evolution of New York City since the magazine was founded there in 1994. SAVEUR co-hosted the event with Chelsea’s Hollis Taggart, an independent gallery specializing in abstract expressionism, pop, and post-war American art, whose latest exhibition of works by Charles Cajori and Irene Monat Stern served as the backdrop for an evening of spirited conversation and unforgettable food.

To open the event, SAVEUR CEO and editor-in-chief Kat Craddock held a panel discussion with industry pioneers from iconic culinary institutions that, like SAVEUR, got their start in Manhattan in 1994: Il Buco founder Donna Leonard; Gramercy Tavern’s opening pastry chef Claudia Fleming, who is now the executive pastry director for Union Square Hospitality Group; Nobu corporate chef Matt Hoyle; and SAVEUR’s founding editor-in-chief Dorothy Kalins.

The evening’s panelists, from left: Kat Craddock, Dorothy Kalins, Claudia Fleming, Donna Leonard, Matt Hoyle.

Together, the group reminisced about the downtown scene of the era, sharing personal anecdotes and touching on transformative shifts in the city’s dining landscape since that time.  Hoyle noted that restaurants moved away from conventional white-tablecloth fine dining to more relaxed yet equally high-quality experiences. The intention was to create environments where people wanted to be—casual but thoughtful.

Leonard echoed Hoyle’s sentiment, sharing how Il Buco evolved from a small shop into a restaurant of national importance. “It wasn’t just about the food but the feeling we were creating,” she said. Hoyle also mentioned that Nobu was architect David Rockwell’s first hospitality design project—one that upped the ante on restaurant interiors.

The mingling guests were treated to a vibrant menu by chef and cookbook author Camille Becerra. Bites were created from recipes featured in SAVEUR’s latest print release, Issue 203, including yakitori-style duck hearts with pickled watermelon rind, bean dobladas with amaranth and onions, papaya verde en escabeche, and crunchy pork rinds with a toyomansi citrus-soy dip. The tablescape was adorned with printed proofs from the latest SAVEUR issue and offset by a colorful abstract painting by Cajori in the background.

Chef Camille Becerra and her daughter Paloma arrange a grazing board of Wisconsin Cheeses inspired by the still life painting commissioned for the magazine’s latest back cover.

A grazing table included three Wisconsin Cheese cult favorites, each starring in an original Mike Geno oil painting commissioned for SAVEUR’s latest back cover: Roelli Red Rock, Hill Valley Dairy Luna, and Sartori Black Pepper BellaVitano. Meanwhile, guests sipped signature SAVEUR Negronis made with Faccia Brutto aperitivo and Method Spirits vermouth, alongside a selection of wines, which featured Souleil Vin de Bonté Le Rouge and Chateau Gassier ‘Esprit Gassier’ rosé. Non-alcoholic offerings included Studio Null’s premium dealcoholized grüner weiss and Jukes 1 sparkling white.

From left: Graham Hiemstra (Field Mag), Michael Levy (Summit Journal), Kat Craddock, Zach Seely (Hard Pack Magazine), and Kade Krichko (Ori Magazine).

Also in attendance were heads of other indie media outlets such as Ori Magazine, Field Mag, Summit Journal, Fifty Grande, Hard Pack Magazine, and Racquet Magazine, as well as artists and photographers Gentl & Hyers, Claudio Cecchetti, John Donohue, Rachael Elliott, Nina Gallant, and Matt Taylor-Gross. Industry friends and SAVEUR contributors Kristin L. Wolfe, Grace Young, Fany Gerson, Shane Mitchell, Kitty Greenwald, Céline Bossart, and Matt Rodbard were also present.

SAVEUR contributing photographer Matt Taylor-Gross; SAVEUR visuals director Thomas Payne; LoveShackFancy vice president of design Emily Craig.

As the evening wound down, Craddock thanked the sponsors and everyone who came to celebrate the ongoing journey of SAVEUR, underscoring the night’s overarching theme of community and collaboration that’s been at the heart of the magazine—and New York City’s food scene—for the past 30 years.

A still life-inspired cover image puts SAVEUR’s latest issue right at home in Chelsea’s vibrant art gallery district.
SAVEUR’s editors mingle with contributors and creatives at Chelsea’s Hollis Taggart gallery space.
In addition to a signature Negroni cocktail, the bar serves an assortment of French and American wines and nonalcoholic beverages.
Guests enjoy bites inspired by the recipes in the issue, including South Carolina chef Amethyst Ganaway’s yakitori-style duck hearts with pickled watermelon rind.
Chef Camille Becerra (right) welcomes food stylist and recipe developer Pearl Jones to the table.
Journalist Céline Bossart (left) catches up with poet and 67 Wine’s wine and spirits director Oscar Garcia Moncada.
Party guests settling in for the evening’s panel discussion.
After the discussion, panelists chat with N.Y.C. chefs and media.
Karrie Kimble of Lady Edison Pork considers her options at the bar.
Michael Angelo Graziano (left) tries out the new SAVEUR merch with Peace, Love & Dough co-owner Joey Stallings (right).
From left: Ian Epstein, Alex Testere, Samantha Weiss-Hills, Matt Taylor-Gross.
Furniture designer and SAVEUR customer support specialist Brianna Love takes a closer look at the latest issue.
Page proofs from the latest issue line chef Camille Becerra’s artful grazing table, supported by Wisconsin Cheese and Murray's Cheese.
From left: Photographer Nina Gallant, SAVEUR CEO and editor-in-chief Kat Craddock, SAVEUR digital director Frances Kim, SAVEUR senior editor Alex Testere.

