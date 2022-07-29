This is just to say, we have eaten the raspberries that were in the fridge and which you were probably saving for a recipe. Forgive us, they were delicious, so sweet and so cold. Plums are great and all, but it always surprised us that William Carlos Williams didn’t write his famous 12-verse poem about summer raspberries.

Raspberries add perfume and color to a wide range of desserts and cocktails. Throw a handful of them into peach pie, and suddenly you have an eye-popping masterpiece with red-orange swirls like a Caribbean sunset. Plop a frozen raspberry into a homemade cocktail at your next party, and watch as guests gasp with delight.

Like the best things in life, raspberries are ephemeral—and expensive. So make good on your investment by buying firm, brightly colored berries with no signs of mold or discoloration, then use them within three days. The berries will keep a day or two longer if stored in a paper-towel-lined airtight container.

Few desserts are as simply sublime as raspberries dolloped with thick whipped cream, but when you’re ready to expand your horizons, these fan-favorite recipes from our archives are a wonderful place to start.

Photography by Thomas Payne

A warm, gooey pie of blushing peaches and raspberries makes a stunning centerpiece at any summer gathering. Get the recipe >

Photography by Matt Taylor-Gross

One controversial ingredient in this foolproof recipe ensures silky, crystal-free texture every time. Get the recipe >

Photography by André Baranowski

These sugar-crusted, jam-filled pastries are a favorite morning treat among regulars at Twofish Baking Company in Stewarts Point, California. Get the recipe >

Photography by Elliott Clark

Gin, vermouth, and Campari combine in this refreshing cocktail. We love to drizzle the leftover raspberry syrup over ice cream or pound cake. Get the recipe >

Photography by Camilla Wynne

Forget the store-bought stuff. DIY preserves are the sweetest way to extend your summer. Get the recipe >

Photography by Sang An

Classic babka gets an update here with a double dose of raspberry: Jam adds a tart edge to the cocoa filling, while a simple syrup infused with fresh berries adds a pink-tinged, lacquered shine to the baked loaf. Get the recipe >

Photography by Justin Walker

Cookbook author Amy Thielen likes to add a splash of this tart, naturally fizzy juice to grown-up, not-too-sweet ice cream floats. We also like mixing it into cocktails and even vinaigrettes. Get the recipe >

Photography by Noah Fecks

“The combination of a nutty dough and sweet jam creates a peanut-butter-and-jelly appeal, but the addition of fragrant vanilla and bright orange zest dresses up the classic pairing,” writes the author of this stellar cookie recipe. Get the recipe >