11 Outstanding Bars in Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin’s bar scene has accomplished something remarkable: It has preserved the old while embracing the new. Full of charming dives that would be priced out of other cities, Madison comfortably shares space with a variety of brewpubs, supper clubs, beer destinations, and craft cocktail lounges.

Brandy old-fashioneds are a way of life in Wisconsin. If you’re not sure where to start, start there—you can tell a lot about a bar by how they make one. Whenever we’re in town, we enjoy classic versions paired with fried cheese curds—a local delicacy—and newfangled takes that taste at once exciting and familiar. Speaking of brandy, it shows up in another timeless cocktail: the Brandy Alexander. If you’ve only read about this creamy drink spiked with crème de cacao, we prescribe a visit to one (or more) of the supper clubs below that specialize in them.

You’ll want something to snack on while you drink. Save room, because this city is serious about its snappy beer brats and heaping walleye sandwiches. Here are the tried-and-true favorites and scintillating new spots that rise above the rest, like the foamy head of a crisp Wisconsin lager.

Tucked inside a cozy two-story house decked with vintage décor, Gib’s is the spot for innovative and surprising craft cocktails. In addition to beer, wine, and a collection of classics, a broad menu of signature sips includes the Nitro Amaretto Sour with bourbon, pineapple cordial, orange, and argan oil; and the Donna Summer Radio with gin, mezcal, watermelon, lime, ginger, and chile de árbol. Each month, proceeds from a “Community Cocktail” go to a local cause; recently, it was a pho-inspired riff on a margarita, complete with beef tallow-washed tequila, star anise, lime, and Thai basil. —Alex Testere, Senior Editor

It’s a truth that should be universally acknowledged: Good things await in strip malls. Located in a shopping center near Lake Monona, this airy, classic-meets-modern tavern is worth a visit. Despite the name of the bar (a play on the word muskellunge, which, for the uninitiated, is a type of freshwater fish) and the copious amount of fish taxidermy on the walls, the Muskellounge—or The Musky, as it’s known locally—isn’t just for anglers. You can also play a round of Ping-Pong, shuffleboard, or an arcade game like Bullshooter or Big Buck Hunter. Or do we what we did and come purely for the excellent cocktails and snacks. We loved their draft boulevardier and brandy old-fashioned, and don’t miss the soft pretzels with beer cheese and mustard. —Frances Kim, Digital Director

Sporting vintage beer signs, stained glass pendant lamps, and a display case brimming with bags of cheese curds, this cozy tavern is the perfect spot to post up for some day drinking and snacking. You can’t go wrong with the bar’s namesake cocktail—freshly muddled and made with Korbel California Brandy—or its other signature drink, the Brandy Slush, a frozen concoction of orange juice, lemonade, more Korbel, and a splash of soda water. Hopheads can choose their own Wisconsin beer adventure many times over. The Old Fashioned carries 52 varieties on tap and more than 100 different bottles and cans. The best part? The bar’s famous beer-battered cheese curds pair well with everything. —F.K.

A couple of local pals first brought me to this exquisite Midwestern dive, and whenever I’m in town, I always go back. You won’t find fat washes, foams, or infusions at the 60-year-old institution, but if you fancy an expertly crafted ice-cold martini with a side of tiger-themed kitsch, this is the place for you. Wedged in a strip mall beneath a Highway 14 overpass, Le Tigre Lounge is a casual spot with its own refreshing brand of etiquette. There are no TVs on the wall, and owner Paul Josheff maintains a strict “no swearing” policy. Come prepared with cash for oh-so reasonably priced drinks, a time capsule of a jukebox, and a few rounds of pull tabs. —Kat Craddock, Editor-in-Chief/CEO

Chef Joe Papach’s elevated ode to Wisconsin supper clubs is quite possibly the hottest table in town—and with good reason. Papach and his wife and business partner, creative director Shaina, cut their chops in temples of American fine dining such as Gramercy Tavern, Quince, Chez Panisse, and the French Laundry. They returned to the Midwest to make a go of it in Shaina’s home state. You can absolutely go all-out on dinner in the main restaurant, built into a retrofitted 19th-century train depot, but I’m especially fond of the glossy upstairs bar. There, casual diners chat with cheerful bartenders while enjoying vintage drinks like sidecars and whiskey sours alongside relish trays for two and fried walleye sandwiches. Just don’t forget to save room for something sweet: The bar’s take on old-school à la mode supper club tipples like the pink squirrel and Brandy Alexander make for exceptional drinkable desserts. —K.C.

I always visit the Crystal Corner when I’m in town. Walking through the doors is like stepping back in time. The bar has remained remarkably unchanged since it first opened in the 1930s, and just as impressive, their website looks the same as when it launched in 2004. The Crystal Corner hasn’t tried to reinvent itself in decades because it doesn’t need to. The pool tables, the jukebox, the neon lighting, the friendly bartender who lives right above the bar—it all just adds to the charm. This is a special spot where time slows down a little. You can have an honest drink and conversation with a stranger, and the night will inevitably stretch on longer than planned. —Toni-Ann Gardiner, Brand Partnerships Lead

Genna’s Lounge is a beloved Madison institution that offers a laid-back atmosphere with a touch of vintage charm. Known for its affordable drinks and nightly events—including trivia and karaoke—this welcoming watering hole draws both locals and visitors alike. It’s the perfect spot to soak in the city’s eclectic energy and grab a quick pint (or two). Bonus: The outdoor patio is a favorite when the weather warms up. —T.G.

The Robin Room is a stylish cocktail bar where expert mixology meets a cozy, sophisticated setting. A rotating menu features classic cocktails with artful twists, such as a barrel-aged Negroni and an old-fashioned tweaked with honey and thyme. The bar’s commitment to high-quality, seasonal ingredients shines in every sip, making it a refined but unpretentious experience that’s perfect for a low-key night or a special celebration. —T.G.

Camp Trippalindee is a throwback to the ’80s movies that once defined American pop culture. Inspired by the carefree days of summer camp, the bar supplements an extensive beer list and playful cocktail menu with a vast selection of nostalgic board games. If you’re hungry, staples like burgers and brats are there to provide a filling meal, while a make-your-own s’mores kit roasted over a rooftop firepit provides the perfect DIY dessert. —Ryan McCarthy, Editorial Assistant

Located at the top of the AC Hotel, Eno Vino’s floor-to-ceiling windows lend the space a bright, open feel and offer sweeping views of the State Capitol building. A solid wine list and cocktail menu pair perfectly with the setting, which includes an outdoor terrace. Snacks like truffle fries with cheddar fondue provide a perfect base for the drinks to come. For me, the Green Goddess cocktail with gin, elderflower, and arugula was exceptional. —R.M.

