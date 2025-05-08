7 Best Travel Credit Cards for Food Lovers

This site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers.

When the check arrives, what card are you throwing down? While it’s true there is no such thing as a free lunch, earning travel rewards—or cash back—for eating out is a no-brainer. That’s why it’s so important for all food lovers to pick the best credit card for their purchasing habits.

But with so many options on the market, that choice can be a conundrum for even the most frequent and savvy restaurant-goers. Happily, racking up points buying groceries and eating out can get you closer to your travel goals—or at the very least, put some extra cash back in your wallet.

Add in some hefty welcome bonuses in the form of tens of thousands of points or hundreds in cash back, and it’s even more of a no-brainer.

Whether your idea of fun is whipping up fresh-made pasta at home or dining alfresco at a trattoria halfway around the world, you’ll want to ensure your love of food gets rewarded. To that end, these are our picks for some of the best travel credit cards for food fanatics.

Onurdongel/Istock via Getty Images Plus

To many free-wheeling food lovers, cash is king. Instead of travel rewards, the Capital One Savor Rewards Card earns a straightforward 3 percent cash back on dining, entertainment, streaming services, and grocery stores—with no annual fee.

Leveling up rewards is easy, thanks to compatible cards including Capital One Venture and Venture X (more on that below). These annual-fee cards allow the transfer of Capital One Savor rewards at a 1-to-1 ratio and grant entry into the company’s intuitive travel portal as well as airline and hotel transfer partners.

Capital One Venture X is one of the easiest-to-use travel rewards cards, with no confusing category bonuses to remember and premium benefits such as airport lounge access. Cardholders earn at least two Capital One miles per dollar on virtually all purchases. And about those lounges: If you happen to travel through Washington National Airport and, soon, LaGuardia, you’ll be treated to members-only dining experiences overseen by chef José Andrés.

Alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

Chase’s entry-level travel rewards card, with a modest $95 annual fee, is ideal for food lovers who are newer to the world of points and miles. Card owners earn a respectable three points per dollar at restaurants worldwide and on online groceries (such as Instacart).

Chase Ultimate Rewards points are one of the more intuitive rewards platforms for beginners, and there’s security in having the card’s premium travel protection benefits, including insurance on trip cancellation and interruption, car rental, and lost luggage.

The big brother to the Sapphire Preferred is the high-end Chase Sapphire Reserve Card. This more expensive sibling, with a $550 annual fee, levels up the travel benefits in a big way.

Included is access to a global network of airport lounges, along with Chase’s swanky Sapphire Lounges with sit-down dining. (At LaGuardia Airport, for instance, the issuer partnered with New York City’s Joseph Leonard on food and Parcelle on wine.)

Cardholders receive up to $300 in annual travel statement credits toward airfare, hotels, and rental cars. That alone effectively knocks the annual fee down to $250. On the food delivery front, a complimentary DoorDash DashPass membership is part of the deal, unlocking free delivery.

Similar to Amex and Chase points, Capital One Rewards can be used to book travel or transferred to a variety of airline and hotel partners. And to sweeten the deal, the card’s $300 credit for Capital One Travel is easy to use and makes the $395 annual fee hurt less.

Seiko/Istock Editorial via Getty Images Plus

Turkish Airlines, which boasts one of the world’s largest flight networks, offers a co-branded credit card for U.S. residents. Its respectable earnings rate of two Turkish miles per dollar can be put toward dining, groceries, entertainment, and lodging. You’ll also earn three miles per dollar for spending on Turkish flights. Those miles can be then redeemed for flights on Turkish Airlines as well as an array of Star Alliance partners, including United Airlines.

While there is a $99 annual fee, there are no foreign transaction fees, which can add up over time. And if you’re worried about a hit to your credit, another unique feature is the ability to apply for the card without any impact on your credit score—until you accept the offer.

American Express Gold Card

It’s not just a shiny metal card: The American Express Gold Card is a winner for its generous earnings on food purchases, straightforward credits that help offset the annual fee, and access to lucrative Amex Membership Rewards points for travel.

Cardholders earn a whopping four points per dollar at restaurants worldwide (on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then one point per dollar for the rest of the year) and at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 annually, then one point per dollar). With these high-earning rates, the points add up quickly.

When it comes to travel, those same Amex points can be used to book directly through the Amex Travel portal (for flights, hotels, or rental cars) or transferred to a variety of airline and hotel partners.

American Express Platinum Card

With the high-end Amex Platinum, the draw comes down to two words: exclusive access. That access includes priority waitlist notifications at hundreds of in-demand restaurants, putting, say, Saga in New York or Pijja Palace in Los Angeles at your fingertips. (Amex now owns the restaurant reservations platform Resy.) In addition, the Global Dining Access program allows cardholders to book high-profile chef dinners, culinary experiences at events like Art Basel, and virtual cooking classes.

Resy’s partnership with three-Michelin-star Noma in Copenhagen, for instance, means select evenings at the restaurant are only open to Global Dining Access members. That includes a back-of-house tour as well as chef demonstrations (perks that this writer gleefully experienced).

Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit AmericanExpress.com to learn more.