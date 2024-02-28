BRIAN FINKE
The Food-Focused Travel Newsletter You’ve Always Wanted Has Arrived

Eat Here Next, sent biweekly to your inbox, reveals our top tips on everything from boutique hotels to culinary souvenirs to locals-only restaurants.

By SAVEUR Editors

Published on February 28, 2024

So, you’ve just booked your first trip to Jamaica. You can’t wait to sink your teeth into real-deal beef patties, jerk chicken, and stewed oxtail, but Google is coming up with chains and tourist traps. Same goes for hotels—where are the hidden-gem B&Bs serving homemade breakfasts? Or the resorts where food isn’t just an afterthought? 

Enter Eat Here Next, SAVEUR’s new travel newsletter and your soup-to-nuts resource for tips and recommendations on where to dine, shop, and stay. Think of it as a culinary snapshot you can devour from your couch (or kitchen)—and keep in your back pocket for future adventures. 

Twice a month, starting March 12, we’ll deliver a fresh dispatch to your inbox spotlighting a new destination. One week, we might dive into Dublin with a pub crawl itinerary, boutique hotel review, or soda bread recipe; the next, you could be armchair-traveling with us to Cambodia through a night-market 101 guide, a street-food chef Q&A, or a fish amok how-to.  

Wherever you’re off to next, our global network of intrepid food experts can’t wait to help you cut through the noise with the kinds of recommendations we know you love: down-to-earth, under-the-radar, and—most of all—delicious. 

–Benjamin Kemper (Senior Editor, Travel) and Team SAVEUR

