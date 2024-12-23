The Bathtub Meal That Comedian Ilana Glazer Will Never Forget

This is Amused Bouche, SAVEUR’s food questionnaire that explores the culinary curiosities of some of our favorite people. This interview series will dive deep into their food routines, including dinner party strategies, cherished cookbooks, and the memorable bites they’d hop on a flight for.

Ilana Glazer will change the way you look at flourless chocolate cake forever. In the multi-hyphenate comedian’s new stand-up special Human Magic (streaming now on Hulu), she paints a picture of enjoying a spectacular multi-course meal that has been planned for months: “When the final course arrives, it’s what everyone’s been really waiting for—dessert. The server places a perfect slice of flourless chocolate cake in front of you while maintaining eye contact…then smacks it out of your hand!” she exclaims onstage in Toronto. The punchline is what Glazer tells SAVEUR is “the worst thing I could imagine asking someone else to do.” And in case you were wondering, the cake is just a metaphor. (Let’s just say it relates to anatomy in a way that is too NSFW to print here.)

The Broad City creator and star appreciates the pleasure food brings and rotated through a few desserts before landing on this classic confection. “I was talking about a dank chocolate cake generally at first, but flourless chocolate cake…there’s something contained about. It’s a well-rounded dessert, not too much, and you really can’t overeat it. It’s tasty and so tasteful!” Ironically, dessert is not really her thing (“I’m much more of a savory person,” she explains); she’s more into sampling tinned fish and the alluring smell of frying latkes than sweets.

For the inaugural edition of Amused Bouche, SAVEUR’s new food questionnaire, I hopped on a Zoom with Glazer to get her culinary origin story. Although she admits she is not the cook in her household, her excitement about food—favorite flavors, preferred pairings, and embarrassing moments alike—was palpable. In fact, at least three minutes were spent debating the best way to sauce a rice bowl, and another few spent waxing poetic about the importance of texture.

And although it won’t be a regular question in Amused Bouche, Glazer put a spin on her iconic viral Broad City quip, sharing which foods are “all fam.”

If you could only eat one thing 24/7/365, what would it be?

At this point, I would responsibly choose a rice bowl with roasted veggies, tinned fish, and a simple soy and rice vinegar sauce. Genuinely that is my new s*** right now where it feels like I’m caring for myself, and my husband and daughter love it, too. Veggies are usually roasted asparagus, carrots, and broccoli, and for fish, I love Fishwife and Tonnino. But I’m always trying something new, in olive oil and salted water—I stay varying my tinned fish choices! I’ve been getting into sardines these days for their ecological sustainability and high protein because I’m 37 and fresh in the second act. This is middle age for real! I’m happy and grateful to be here, but I need protein and veggies. I try to be a farmers market girlie whenever I can. I’m happiest among fresh produce. I feel more connected to my community and my humanity.

What’s the first thing you learned how to cook?

I matured very young and was available for work very young. So when I was 12—that was the earliest you could work on the books on Long Island—I worked at a restaurant, BLT: Breakfast Lunch, and Takeout Cafe, just outside the Long Island Railroad Station that ran through my backyard in St. James, New York. I worked there as a server all of high school, but in my mind, I was like, “I’m also a cook!” I got obsessed with making Steve, the co-owner and chef, chocolate chip pancakes and kielbasa. So after working a full day shift, I would leave work, walk to the butcher, get a giant kielbasa, and then make chocolate chip pancakes and sausage for us. And it was really good!

How about your latest kitchen adventure?

My husband, David, is a phenomenal cook—he’s got instincts, timing, delicious flavors, and elegant presentation. I’m not; I’m good at grocery shopping, food prep (with guidance), and cleaning, so we make a good team. I have a hard time receiving guidance and teachings, and that’s something I’m working on. Recently we got this beautiful dark, leafy green kale from the farmers market, and he guided me, but I did all the actual tactile cooking. We sautéed purple onions and the kale and it softened and became so gentle and tasty. It was a joy to eat.

What’s your treat-yourself splurge?

I love red wine, and I love to drink it not just for the taste, but for the way it pairs with food and almost the texture it adds to a steak. Paul W. Downs, co-creator and star of Hacks, who also worked on Broad City, once gave me a shortcut to order Italian “B” wines: barolo, barbaresco, and barbera. In September, my team and I went to the Waverly Inn in New York City to celebrate the new special and I got filet mignon, my favorite steak, and a few glasses of nice, full-bodied barolo to balance it out. The steak was cooked medium with a good sear and almost a buttery burn, just how I like it. It was such a treat!

What’s your most cherished cookbook?

I have one of my mom’s cookbooks that she’s had since her 20s that is a tattered bunch of scraps of paper called The Melting Pot, and it is so special. My husband also loves Indian Cooking by Khalid Aziz.

Is there a cooking disaster that made you swear off a dish forever?

I was once grilling burgers for two of my best, oldest friends from Long Island. I was very excited. I was grilling the burgers, toasting the buns, and feeling good. Usually it’s dudes grilling, but I was doing it and I felt like a f***ing G! They were cooked well and everyone was enjoying them…but I left the paper on the patties. They’re pulling butcher paper out of their mouths. It was so embarrassing! I felt like I came to school with no pants on. I’m mortified to share this right now because cooking is caring, and I was recklessly not caring for these people. It was really bad!

Which nostalgic foods from childhood bring you the most comfort? Share a memory, whether a lunch box snack, a family dinner favorite, or a little treat.

The first food that comes to mind is my grandma Harriet’s latkes. The smell of them fills the house when they’re being fried! Those holidays at my grandma’s house feel so old compared to the way life feels these days, but to make latkes while everyone is hanging out and talking so they’re fresh for Hanukkah dinner is a tradition I hope to achieve…maybe this year!

When you’re playing dinner party DJ, what’s spinning?

I rely on my husband for that. He’s often setting the vibe with jazz that’s filling the space but not interrupting it. He’s been playing Ahmad Jamal, Wynton Kelly, and Oscar Peterson. We always play Miles & Coltrane, and during the holidays, I need to hear Vince Guaraldi. And my daughter loves Paul Simon.

What is your biggest entertaining flex to impress guests?

Timing. I like to move on transitions right when I feel them and shift into the next vibe.

Tell me about a meal so good you would hop a flight to relive it.

David and I traveled to Marseille, and we clicked with this city right away. This was when we were first starting to travel as a couple, so we’d go all out on food and drink. Magically, we had ignorantly booked this trip on Bastille Day, July 14, and we were eating the Frenchiest fanciest foods—oysters and caviar and old-ass Champagne—in the bathtub, windows open to a balcony. We’re eating a cartoon king’s meal when, suddenly, fireworks go off over the harbor for their Independence Day. It was so extra and almost satirical but genuinely spectacular. We were in awe but also straight cracking up. I’ll never forget it!

Bonus question: In the clerb, which foods are all fam?

Pizza and a side salad!