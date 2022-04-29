Zabar’s Latkes

This classic, crispy potato latkes recipe comes to us from New York City’s beloved appetizing store, Zabar’s. Don’t overmix your batter and remember: The thinner the latke, the crisper the fry. Adjust the thickness of your potato pancakes to your own preference by using the back of a fork to press them down directly into the hot oil.

This latkes recipe is adapted from the new book Zabar’s: A Family Story, with Recipes, by Lori Zabar, published by Shocken. Text © 2022 Lori Zabar.



