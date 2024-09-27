10 Must-Try Restaurants in Reykjavík

Centuries of isolation and a rugged climate have shaped more than just Iceland’s landscape: The small Nordic country’s identity is also reflected in its cuisine. Shaped by generations of resourcefulness, Icelanders have long relied on the bounty of land and sea to create simple yet deeply nourishing meals.

Seafood—including Atlantic cod, langoustine, salmon, and Arctic char—plays a starring role in homes and restaurants, and it’s often grilled, smoked, or fermented (in a nod to old preservation methods). Lamb, too, is plentiful, with more than two sheep to every Icelander. The meat is revered for its natural grass-fed tenderness and is a staple, served roasted or stewed in hearty, warming dishes. My amma (grandmother) loves serving roast lamb smothered in gravy, with sides of caramelized baby potatoes and red sauerkraut.

Due to its harsh geography and Arctic Circle-adjacent location, Iceland doesn’t exactly enjoy a bounty of native fruits or vegetables, save for some wild berries, but the cuisine has persevered, thanks to creative cooking methods that make the most of what’s available, with techniques such as fermentation, pickling, and smoking.

Iceland is no longer isolated, though. Globalization and a healthy tourism industry have led to a culinary boom that looks outward for inspiration. Today, menus in Reykjavík and beyond draw from international influences yet remain distinctly Icelandic at heart, with homegrown (and often hydroponic greenhouse-grown) ingredients including angelica, chervil, beets, rhubarb, mushrooms, and Nordic wasabi.

Meanwhile, restaurants like Brút have been broadening the island’s seafood offerings with dishes made from obscure species such as lumpfish and Icelandic sea snails. The only downside to all the buzz? The city’s top restaurants will set you back a pretty penny. But don’t fret—there’s always the famed Icelandic hot dog to fall back on in a pinch.

What this tiny restaurant lacks in space (it hosts only 17 diners per night), it makes up for in experience. Guests start by ringing the bell at a speakeasy-style door before being led to a ’70s-inspired lounge for champagne and amuse-bouches. One standout bite features a crackly choux filled with duck egg cream and topped with Rossini Caviar. Afterward, diners walk through a hidden bookcase door to a dining room resembling chef Thrainn Freyr Vigfusson’s grandmother’s kitchen, where everyone gathers around a single curved table. The nearly four-hour, 18-course meal celebrates Iceland’s flavors, showcasing local ingredients such as Icelandic shrimp and fresh wasabi. The magic lies not only in the dishes and watching the chefs at work, but also in the communal experience—sharing thoughts with fellow diners about each exquisite course, including melt-in-your-mouth salmon revealed from a smoking glass cloche.

This popular spot for birthdays and special occasions is known for its welcoming atmosphere; light, crunchy poppadoms; and fan-favorite Icelandic salmon marinated in ginger, mint, and cilantro. Located on Hverfisgata, a once-gritty street in central Reykjavík, it’s run by brothers Hákon and Arnar Þórðarson, who integrate Icelandic ingredients in dishes such as the lamb shank biryani with fall-off-the-bone Icelandic lamb redolent of cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon. The atmosphere also bridges Indian and Nordic cultures with its brass lanterns, vibrant textiles, and industrial cement walls.

OTO is another example of a Reykjavík restaurant melding international cuisines with Icelandic ingredients. The vibe inside is bright and modern, with a pink neon loop snaking its way across the ceiling. Blending Japanese and Italian influences, it has become one of the most bustling spots in town, thanks to dishes such as hand-dived scallops served in their shells with spinach, citrus, and togarashi, and matcha tiramisu with local rhubarb compote.

Nordic baked goods are top-notch, and the place to sample some of the best in Iceland is Brauð & Co. The colorful, graffitied shop is famous for its sourdough breads, croissants, rúgbrauð (Icelandic rye), and cinnamon buns, all made with organic Icelandic flour, local dairy, and butter. The bakers follow traditional techniques such as hand-kneading and slow fermentation, and lean heavily on Icelandic ingredients including rhbuarb, skyr (Icelandic yogurt), and wild herbs. I’m not sure if it’s the Icelandic butter and sea salt they use, or the small batches in which they are baked, but their enormous cinnamon rolls—fluffy, oozing, and melt-in-your-mouth—are the kind of treat you’ll find yourself swooning over long after your trip. There are several locations across the city, but this one—the original—never disappoints.

This quaint pizzeria in Seltjarnarnes, a township 15 minutes from the city center, is housed in an early 20th-century abode with a wooden façade and traditional pitched roof. On the menu are Neapolitan-style pizzas both classic and newfangled, including one with smoked lamb and local mushrooms. After eating your fill of arancini, birch-smoked salmon carpaccio, and those delectable pies, meander over to Grótta Island Lighthouse, one of Reykjavík's most scenic landmarks. From the top, see if you can spot Mount Esja and, on clear days, the Snæfellsjökull glacier. In the dead of winter, this is a prime spot to watch the northern lights, too.

Some call Dill the “Noma of Iceland” for its commitment to local ingredients and eclectic flavors and textures, but the restaurant, which opened in 2009, has charted a path all its own with a multi-course tasting menu centered on produce. At a recent dinner, whelks were presented in their shells swimming in salty turnip cream, a blue potato cake came topped with punchy sour cream and dill sorbet, and a tiny onion cake arrived artfully covered in thinly sliced carrot rounds.

Hallgrímskirkja, Reykjavík’s famed Brutalist church, is often hailed as the city’s top tourist attraction, but I’d throw my hat in the ring and say it’s actually Baejarins Beztu: a small walk-up hot dog stand that has given the humble dish cult status among locals and visitors alike. The stand commands a long line at all hours and has been slinging Icelandic hot dogs, called pylsa, since 1937. Unlike their American counterparts, Icelandic hot dogs blend lamb, pork, and beef, giving them a distinct, pleasantly gamey flavor. They’re braised in water and malt beer, which adds a layer of richness—and that’s before you consider the drool-worthy toppings: crispy fried onions, apple ketchup, and remolaði—a creamy sweet relish mayo—to name a few.

The 2021 opening of Reykjavík’s first five-star hotel, the Edition, brought with it this phenomenal produce-focused restaurant appointed with warm wooden accents and sheepskin blankets cushioning your seat back. It’s all a pleasing backdrop to intriguing modern dishes such as Icelandic steak tartare, Nordic seed salmon tataki, and pillowy gnocchi with Icelandic lamb ragù. Expect flavor-packed flourishes that include local wasabi oil, red currant jus, and creamy sheep’s milk feykir cheese.

Housed in one of Reykjavík’s oldest city-center buildings, this seafood-focused wine bar and bistro highlights lesser-known local sea dwellers, such as Icelandic sea snails in garlic butter, and rock crab with cucumber and wasabi. I love the decadence of the lumpfish caviar, pale pink and briny, which comes with potatoes and crème fraîche. Cod tongue—a Nordic delicacy that’s actually a gelatinous muscle cut from the lower jaw—is served here in bordelaise sauce with smoked pork belly for a particularly memorable main.

