Icelandic Rhubarb Bars
Sweet rhubarb compote soaks into the nooks and crannies of a buttery, crumbly oat crust in hjónabandssæla, which might be our new favorite spring dessert.
- Serves
10-20
- Cook
2 hours 5 minutes
People flock to Brauð & Co.—one of Reykjavik’s busiest bakeries—for the crackly sourdough bread, but on a recent visit, it was a different baked wonder that (sorry, couldn’t resist) took the cake. I’m talking about hjónabandssæla, or “happy marriage cake,” essentially Icelandic rhubarb bars that fall somewhere between a fruit crumble and an oatmeal cookie. They have three layers: a soft, oaty crust on the bottom; a crisp streusel up top; and a middle oozing with rhubarb compote that acts as a sweet, sticky mortar, binding the pastry together. Cooked rhubarb can be rather beige; to amp up the fuchsia, add a chunk of red beet to the pan with the rhubarb (don’t worry, it won’t impart any flavor).
Note: The butter quantities (converted from metric, hence the odd numbers) are correct—these are some boldly buttery bars!
Ingredients
For the rhubarb:
- 1½ lb. rhubarb, sliced into 1-in. lengths, divided (about 2 cups)
- ½ cup turbinado sugar
- Pinch salt
- Two 2-in. pieces of red beet, optional (see headnote)
For the crust:
- 2¾ cups all-purpose flour
- 2½ cups quick oats
- 2 tsp. baking soda
- 1½ cups turbinado sugar
- 1¼ tsp. kosher salt
- 2 large eggs, at room temperature
- 27 Tbsp. unsalted butter, at room temperature, cubed
For the crumble:
- 1 Tbsp. whole milk
- 2 egg yolks
- 1½ cups all-purpose flour
- 1¼ cups light or dark brown sugar
- 18 Tbsp. unsalted butter, at room temperature, cubed
- 1¼ cups quick oats
- 1 cup rolled oats