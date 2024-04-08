SAVEUR Celebrates 30 Years—and a Return to Print
Last week’s launch party was a spirited, champagne-fueled celebration of our past, present, and future.
At our inaugural SAVEUR Soirée last month, we celebrated two momentous occasions: the 30th anniversary of our founding—as well as the much-anticipated relaunch of the magazine’s print edition. This revamp follows the 2023 acquisition of SAVEUR by longtime editor Kat Craddock, who now serves as Editor-in-Chief and CEO.
Held in the intimate upstairs Conservatory at the Fifth Avenue Hotel in Midtown Manhattan, the celebration brought together some 150 of SAVEUR’s closest friends and family—from past and present editors, contributors, and staff to chefs, beverage professionals, and producers who’ve graced the pages over the years. Additionally, the event welcomed our Grand Tour premium subscribers, whose support was vital to the print magazine’s return.
The evening kicked off with a signature cocktail called El Treintañero, a soothing cucumber number featuring our headlining event sponsor, Tequila Ocho. Additional cocktails included spirits from our friends at Widow Jane and Bluecoat Gin—plus Cointreau, aloe liqueur from Chareau Spirits, a Doladira’s rhubarb aperitivo, and juices from Natalie’s and YUZUCO. Wine from Souleil, bubbles from Champagne Billecart-Salmon, beer from Narragansett Beer, and non-alcoholic spritzes from Ghia rounded out the offerings.
On the food front, guests grazed on diaphanous country ham slices by Lady Edison, a bounty of artisanal Wisconsin Cheese, and a caviar spread by Browne Trading Co. complete with chives, potato chips, and blini. Also floating through the crowd were bite-size caprese salads, sesame-tuna sashimi tacos, and smoked salmon pâté, supported by Baldor and South Jersey Smoke House and prepared by the team at Café Carmellini, chef Andrew Carmellini’s new fine-dining hotspot in the Fifth Avenue Hotel.
Midway through the evening, Craddock took to the mic to thank sponsors and attendees and herald SAVEUR’s triumphant return to print publishing. “We hear a lot about how print is dead and how no one wants magazines anymore—and I think we are well on our way to proving them wrong,” she said.
Sold out online (but still available through several of SAVEUR’s retail partners), Issue 202 is the first print edition since the magazine was discontinued in 2020. The new cover features Lebanese cook Olga Bacha, with other stories ranging from artichokes and baijiu cocktails to Japanese artisans and eating on the moon.
Keep Reading
Continue to Next Story