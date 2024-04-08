GRACE ANN LEADBEATER
Culture

SAVEUR Celebrates 30 Years—and a Return to Print

Last week’s launch party was a spirited, champagne-fueled celebration of our past, present, and future.

By SAVEUR Editors

Published on April 8, 2024

At our inaugural SAVEUR Soirée last month, we celebrated two momentous occasions: the 30th anniversary of our founding—as well as the much-anticipated relaunch of the magazine’s print edition. This revamp follows the 2023 acquisition of SAVEUR by longtime editor Kat Craddock, who now serves as Editor-in-Chief and CEO.

Held in the intimate upstairs Conservatory at the Fifth Avenue Hotel in Midtown Manhattan, the celebration brought together some 150 of SAVEUR’s closest friends and family—from past and present editors, contributors, and staff to chefs, beverage professionals, and producers who’ve graced the pages over the years. Additionally, the event welcomed our Grand Tour premium subscribers, whose support was vital to the print magazine’s return.

From left: Jess Shadbolt, Giovanna Lee, Kat Craddock, and Annie Shi. (Photo: Grace Ann Leadbeater)

The evening kicked off with a signature cocktail called El Treintañero, a soothing cucumber number featuring our headlining event sponsor, Tequila Ocho. Additional cocktails included spirits from our friends at Widow Jane and Bluecoat Gin—plus Cointreau, aloe liqueur from Chareau Spirits, a Doladira’s rhubarb aperitivo, and juices from Natalie’s and YUZUCO. Wine from Souleil, bubbles from Champagne Billecart-Salmon, beer from Narragansett Beer, and non-alcoholic spritzes from Ghia rounded out the offerings. 

Headlining event sponsor Tequila Ocho featured in the night’s signature cocktail, while sister brands, Bluecoat Gin and Widow Jane, rounded out the beverage menu. (Photo: Grace Ann Leadbeater)

On the food front, guests grazed on diaphanous country ham slices by Lady Edison, a bounty of artisanal Wisconsin Cheese, and a caviar spread by Browne Trading Co. complete with chives, potato chips, and blini. Also floating through the crowd were bite-size caprese salads, sesame-tuna sashimi tacos, and smoked salmon pâté, supported by Baldor and South Jersey Smoke House and prepared by the team at Café Carmellini, chef Andrew Carmellini’s new fine-dining hotspot in the Fifth Avenue Hotel. 

David Yourd (left) and Sam Suchoff (right) of Lady Edison sliced into a magnificent country ham for our guests. (Photo: Grace Ann Leadbeater)

Midway through the evening, Craddock took to the mic to thank sponsors and attendees and herald SAVEUR’s triumphant return to print publishing. “We hear a lot about how print is dead and how no one wants magazines anymore—and I think we are well on our way to proving them wrong,” she said.

Sold out online (but still available through several of SAVEUR’s retail partners), Issue 202 is the first print edition since the magazine was discontinued in 2020. The new cover features Lebanese cook Olga Bacha, with other stories ranging from artichokes and baijiu cocktails to Japanese artisans and eating on the moon.

Michael D’Amato of Natalie’s Juices, with Grand Tour Subscribers Christina Ciambriello and Steph Witte. (Photo: Grace Ann Leadbeater)
From left: Ryan McCarthy, Joyce Kutty, Alexandra Tilden, Madison Trapkin, and Nina Gallant. (Photo: Grace Ann Leadbeater)
From left: Suzanne Fanning, Liz Fitzsimmons, and Rachel Kerr of Wisconsin Cheese. (Photo: Grace Ann Leadbeater)
Nicole Wang and Jessie YuChen. (Photo: Grace Ann Leadbeater)
Full caviar service from Browne Trading Co. (Photo: Grace Ann Leadbeater)
From left: Suzanne Fanning, Abrielle Kane, Shannon Berry, Liz Fitzimmons, and Rachel Kerr of Wisconsin Cheese pose with the new cover art, featuring Olga Bacha of Beit Douma. (Photo: Grace Ann Leadbeater)
From left: Margaret Magnarelli of Baldor, Kat Craddock, and Michael D’Amato of Natalie’s Juices. (Photo: Grace Ann Leadbeater)
Gabbie Reade and Marie Lyons of NoHo Hospitality Group. (Photo: Grace Ann Leadbeater)
Editor and author Dana Cowin. (Photo: Grace Ann Leadbeater)
Longtime friend of SAVEUR and Grand Tour subscriber Christophe Attard (left) raises a glass with a friend. (Photo: Grace Ann Leadbeater)
As the upstairs bar filled, guests made their way into the glass-ceilinged Conservatory space. (Photo: Grace Ann Leadbeater)
Craft cocktails, Rhode Island beer, and NA spritzes rounded out the bar menu. (Photo: Grace Ann Leadbeater)
From left: Marquis Williams, Óscar García Moncada, Austa Somvichian-Clausen, Céline Bossart. (Photo: Grace Ann Leadbeater)
Tavo Dam, Madison Trapkin, Nina Gallant. (Photo: Grace Ann Leadbeater)
Clockwise from left: Frances Kim, Victoria Spencer, Ryan McCarthy, Regina Dionisio-Goforth, and Lisa Dionisio. (Photo: Grace Ann Leadbeater)
Generations of SAVEUR alumni reunited. (Photo: Grace Ann Leadbeater)
Print lives on! (Photo: Grace Ann Leadbeater)

