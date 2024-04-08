Sponsored Post

El Treintañero

It took weeks to concoct this tequila-cucumber cocktail for our 30th anniversary. Here’s how to make it at home.

  • Serves

    1

  • Prep

    5 minutes

GRACE ANN LEADBEATER

By Canyon Shayer

Published on April 8, 2024

For spirit-forward tequila cocktails, a premium, additive-free bottling is the gold standard. Tequila Ocho’s national brand ambassador, Canyon Shayer developed this refreshing, Spring/Summer drink in honor of SAVEUR’s 30th anniversary and return to print. The roasted agave notes in the brand’s silver expression pair nicely with refreshing cucumber and delicate aloe vera. If you’re unable to find Chareau, elderflower liqueur makes for an elegant alternative.

Ingredients

  • 2 oz. Tequila Ocho Plata
  • ½ oz. blanc vermouth
  • ¼ oz. dry vermouth
  • ¼ oz. Chareau Aloe Liqueur
  • Thinly sliced cucumber and flaky sea salt

Instructions

Step 1

In a rocks glass filled with ice, stir together the Tequila Ocho Plata, blanc and dry vermouths, and Chareau. Garnish with a cucumber slice and a pinch of flaky sea salt, and serve.

