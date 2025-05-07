Closing Out Rhode Island’s New Food Festival With a SAVEUR Afterparty

This spring, the SAVEUR team headed to the home state of editor-in-chief Kat Craddock for four food-filled days at the first-ever Providence Culinary Collective Festival. The weekend showcased top culinary talent in Rhode Island’s capital through a variety of events, including a splashy Vintner’s Dinner at The Reserve on Dorrance; a four-course DuMol wine dinner at chef Ben Sukle’s James Beard-nominated Oberlin; a Mill’s Tavern tasting with wine importer Frederick Wildman and vanilla specialist Nielsen-Massey; charitable events in support of Rhode Island Public Media, Feed the Children, and the Jacques Pépin Foundation; cooking classes led by Johnson & Wales University (JWU) professors; and even a food truck drag brunch.

Providence pizza royalty joined the festivities to sling pies for industry friends.

Left: LaSalle Bakery sent plenty of classic Rhode Island-style pizza strips. Right: Barrington, Rhode Island local Alan Nathan camped out by the pizza ovens to snag a fresh slice.

March also marked the launch of SAVEUR’s Spring/Summer issue, in which another former Providence resident, editorial assistant Ryan McCarthy, paid homage to an underhyped local treasure: the saucy, gloriously room-temp pizza strip. As the festival’s official media partner, SAVEUR helped close out the weekend in the most Rhode Island way possible—by hosting an industry afterparty at Fox Point’s iconic Narragansett Brewery with pizza for days and buckets of ice-cold beer. In addition to an impressive range of brews—from coffee milk stout to hazy IPA to Czech-style pilsner—there were pillowy pretzel bites to snack on with a choice of ’Gansett beer cheese or agave mustard.

George Vargas, plant manager of Meridian Printing, sampled the brewery's fresh pretzel bites.

Jan Dane of Stock Culinary Goods set up shop near the nibbles with stacks of issues 204 and 203 and Burlap & Barrel x SAVEUR spice blends. As she slid magazines into custom SAVEUR totes, she remarked that the “energy in the space was electric,” buzzing with enthusiastic chefs, restaurateurs, wine experts, journalists, and other industry pros all under one roof.

Jan Dane (left) of Stock Culinary Goods caught up with cookbook author Joan Nathan (right).

A few yards away, Providence culinary legend and longtime SAVEUR contributor Joan Nathan signed copies of her latest cookbook, My Life in Recipes, while simultaneously schmoozing with partygoers.

Out on the patio, local pizzaioli slung pie after pie from a fleet of Ooni pizza ovens. Pizza Marvin co-owner and James Beard Award semi-finalist Robert Andreozzi served special pizzas for the occasion: the first, an ode to pizza strips with crushed tomatoes, garlic oil, oregano, and pecorino; the second, a white carbonara pie topped with shaved asparagus, pancetta, and egg yolk. Alongside Andreozzi, Kevin O’Donnell (chef and owner of Newport’s Giusto and Mother Pizzeria) was putting his own spin on classic Rhode Island “party pie” with estratto di pomodoro, bianco di napoli tomatoes, and chile flakes. O’Donnell—who just opened a second Mother location at Track 15, Providence’s first-ever food hall—also caused a stir with a Hawaiian-ish pie featuring pineapple slivers, ’nduja, roasted peppers, caciocavallo, and hot honey.

Left: Pizza Marvin's team of pizzaioli hand-shaped pizza dough at dusk along the brewery's patio; Right: a fleet of Ooni pizza ovens roared throughout the party.

Andreozzi grew up in Providence and appreciates the culinary camaraderie. “All the chefs here are very close, and we look to folks like Ben [Sulke] for a lot of support,” he says. “When I have pizza questions, I call Kevin. There is a really amazing support network here and I’m really honored to be a small part of that.”

Chef Rob Andreozzi (left) and the Pizza Marvin team.

Back inside the brewery, platters were piled high with even more local pizza—classic red strips from LaSalle Bakery. When it came time for dessert, the 93-year-old institution paraded out trays of iconic Italian American sweets, including their signature zeppole and cannoli.

Assorted pastries from Providence's iconic LaSalle Bakery.

SAVEUR Digital Director Frances Kim sampled an Irish cream-flavored zeppole from LaSalle Bakery.

From Left: Brandon Teachout, Joyce Kutty, Luke Mersfelder, Bethany Caliaro, Eric Brown.

“We all love SAVEUR, and it’s been amazing to see Rhode Island represented in its pages,” says Caliaro, who participated in one of the weekend’s panels. “I’m really excited about the first festival that Providence Culinary Collective put on—and what it means for the future of food in our city.”

From left: GoPVD President & CEO Kristin Adamo; Jacques Pépin Foundation Executive Director Rollie Wesen.

SAVEUR Brand Partnerships Intern Cecilia DiAngi (right) with JWU University culinary student Jack Cunningham.

Stock Culinary Goods debuted some new SAVEUR merch.

The GoPVD team joined the party, riding high on the success of the inaugural Providence Culinary Collective.

Local friends and family came out to celebrate with the SAVEUR editorial team.

Giusto and Mother Pizzeria chef Kevin O'Donnell stepped away from the Ooni station to strike a pose with the LaSalle Bakery and Pizza Marvin teams.

SAVEUR contributor and Boston Magazine photography editor Madison Trapkin (right) raised a glass with a friend.

As the brewery's taproom filled, guests caught up with old friends and new.

SAVEUR Editorial Assistant and Rhode Island pizza strip specialist Ryan McCarthy ran into an old friend.