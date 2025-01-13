22 Hotel Bars We Can’t Get Enough Of

A good hotel bar has the power to turn an average stay into an exceptional one. Beyond the drinks themselves—a comfortingly familiar martini, perhaps, or something more local and eclectic—ideally you’ll encounter a friendly bartender who’s quick with tips and recommendations, and a handful of fellow travelers to strike up a conversation with. Then there’s the food, more often than not a mix of international standbys (burgers, salads, raw bar items, and the like) and regional specialties, which means you can satisfy almost any craving—before waddling up to your room and tucking yourself in.

Our 22 best hotel bars run the gamut from snug and unpretentious inns to star-studded mixology meccas. Wherever you travel this year, keep this list handy when you’re looking for a place to post up, eat well, and maybe make a friend or two.

Courtesy The St. Regis New York

I thought SAVEUR’s 30th anniversary was a big milestone, but the St. Regis New York turned 120 this year—and renovated its storied King Cole Bar to mark the occasion. As a longtime fan of the King Cole’s ice-cold martinis and its magnificent namesake mural by Maxfield Parrish, I’m thrilled to report that both remain strong draws. The room is as elegant as ever, just a little moodier and more intimate, thanks to new touches like dark wood paneling and fringed velvet chairs. I can’t wait to hunker down there this winter and treat visitors to the King Cole’s destination-worthy O.G. Bloody Mary, which is said to have been brought to the hotel in the 1930s by famed bartender Fernand Petiot, who invented the cocktail at Harry’s New York Bar in Paris. —Frances Kim, Digital Director

Courtesy The Shelbourne

A beloved Dublin landmark that just celebrated its bicentennial, The Shelbourne is one of those rare hotels that’s a destination for visitors and locals alike. Guests are spoiled for choice come cocktail hour: grab a stool and a pint or dram of whisky at the famously curved counter of historic watering hole The Horseshoe Bar; enjoy handsome views of St. Stephen’s Green and pristine platters of Irish seafood alongside your drinks at No. 27 Bar & Lounge; or my personal favorite, stop for a leisurely tipple at 1824 Bar. Named for the year The Shelbourne was built, 1824 is a hidden jewel tucked away off the hotel’s grand main staircase, complete with plush seating, a cozy fireplace, and eye-catching murals depicting famous characters from Irish fiction, film, and history by artist Paul Slater. Open exclusively to hotel guests and residents, the bar is a quiet, walk-in-only refuge where you’re guaranteed a table and a well-made cocktail—the perfect place to unwind when you don’t want to go out but you’re not ready to return to your room. —F.K.

Eric Wolfinger (Courtesy The St. Regis Chicago)

Quality food and drinks can often be an afterthought at glitzy see-and-be-seen hotspots, but not so at Chicago’s Bar Tre Dita. Connected to the equally buzzy restaurant of the same name, Tre Dita, from Los Angeles chef and pasta maestro Evan Funke, the bar offers a greatest-hits list of the Tuscan dishes served next door, from light, pillowy schiacciata (a focaccia-like flatbread) two ways to meaty anchovies and snappy head-on prawns bathed in salsa verde to exquisite handmade pastas like linguine al limone and pici cacio e pepe. Order a Garibaldi Banger, practically glowing thanks to fresh citrus and the bitter Italian liqueurs Galliano and Campari, then sit back and people-watch. —F.K.

Vanessa Jane Lamb

A few years ago, I stayed at the Proper Hotel in Santa Monica and, back then, marveled at the boutique hotel’s distinctive West Coast cool aesthetic—so when we reached out to the brand’s reps about hosting our spring/summer issue launch party at its DTLA outpost, we knew it was going to be stylish. Turns out, the hotel is also the home of Caldo Verde, acclaimed chef Suzanne Goin’s latest restaurant. There’s a poolside rooftop bar, too, but I especially love the martini selection and the vibe in Dahlia, the hotel’s more low-key pretty pink cocktail lounge. —Kat Craddock, Editor-in-Chief/CEO

Warren Jagger (Courtesy The Beatrice Hotel)

I visit family in my home state of Rhode Island several times a year but rarely explore Providence as a tourist—so I was surprised and delighted when I dipped into this slick bar from the Cipriani family. The crown jewel of the Beatrice Hotel, which opened in 2021 in Downtown’s 19th-century Exchange Bank Building, is Bellini’s rooftop outpost—the state’s only private rooftop club. But it’s really the glam ground floor bar/restaurant’s selection of Italian-inflected cocktails and the vitello tonnato that keeps me coming back. —K.C.

Grace Ann Leadbeater

Bar director Darryl Chan heads up the cocktail program at the Fifth Avenue Hotel’s intimate and dark wood-paneled Portrait Bar, my favorite cozy date-night spot. Chan’s expertly crafted cocktails are named for the places in the world they’re meant to evoke, and I’m particularly smitten with the Mapo District — Seoul, Korea: a wintery mix of soju, sesame-oil washed Laphroaig, cucumber, pineapple, and vanilla. —K.C.

Photos, from left: Meg Nanna; Michael Castellanos (Courtesy Jupiter Next)

This fun and colorful bar in the lobby of Portland, Oregon’s Jupiter Next is right at the heart of the city’s hipstery Buckman neighborhood. I stayed here when in town as a panelist for this year’s Roux festival and snuck in a couple drinks with my pal, Pam, the owner of Frances May. The cocktail list is a mix of well-executed riffs on the classics and more inventive seasonal options. Don’t miss the Mama Dúts Gimlet, a coconut fat-washed gin concoction with pandan and lime, of which a portion of the proceeds go to support the city’s Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization, so you can feel good about ordering that refill! —K.C.

Kat Craddock

After moderating a panel at Travel Classics West in Scottsdale this fall, I spent a few days at the exquisite Castle Hot Springs. Some 80 percent of the produce served there is grown right on the property’s regenerative farm, which is fed by the extraordinarily mineral-rich geothermal springwaters that have drawn indigenous peoples and visitors to the area for centuries. A wellness retreat since 1896 (before Arizona was even a state), the waters are revered for their healing and life-giving properties. The resort’s on-site agronomist, Ian Berger, oversees the lush farm (which recently replaced Arizona’s oldest golf course) and he beams with pride when showing visitors some of his favorite crops—including his personal favorite, a loose-leaf cabbage that takes particularly well to the area. After a morning soak or scramble along the surrounding cliffs, a taste of the wood-panelled 1896 Bar’s bloody Mary is a spectacular and savory taste of Berger’s handiwork: The base is made from hydroponically grown tomatoes, alliums, and other vegetables grown on-site, roasted in a mesquite-fired pizza oven. —K.C.

Kat Craddock

Our team traveled down to Houston last month for Texas’ first Michelin Guide ceremony and our final issue launch party of the year. SAVEUR’s launch celebrations centered around the Post Oak’s popular corner wine bar, Stella’s, but after a night of hosting, an ice-cold Gibson in the hotel’s luxe and intimate H Bar was a special treat. Elegant craft cocktails, wine, beer, and cider by the glass, spirit flights, and a thoughtful NA-list round out the elevated beverage menu with something for everyone. —K.C.

Shannon Hammond (Courtesy Gardiner House)

Situated back from the hustle and bustle of Thames Street in Newport, Rhode Island, Gardiner House sits on the water at Lee’s Wharf. The newly opened boutique hotel boasts incredible regional produce, seafood, and meats on the menu at Flora, the upstairs restaurant, but it’s the Studio Bar that greets you when you first enter the hotel, offering craft cocktails and a bit of relaxation in the green-walled room. Yes, you can find classic cocktails to enjoy with lobster sliders or a charcuterie board (they make a perfect martini), but there are plenty of refreshing and original beverages to choose from if you want to try something new. Need something nonalcoholic? Just ask, and the friendly bartenders can make them NA. —Farideh Sadeghin, Contributing Editor

Courtesy The Greenwich Hotel

The Greenwich Hotel – Manhattan, New York

Nestled in a corner by the fireplace in the drawing room at the Greenwich Hotel, you might, for a moment, forget you’re in New York City entirely. But the iconic TriBeCa hotel’s impeccable N.Y.C. sensibility makes itself known through the service and the menu, with bites from the adjacent Locanda Verde restaurant and an inspired cocktail menu. I couldn’t resist the Ramato—a balanced blend of barolo chinato, amaro, reposado tequila, cinnamon, and lemon. An order of salt and pepper fries round out the perfect fireside bar snack. —Alex Testere, Senior Editor

Thomas Payne

Palácio Ludovice Wine Experience Hotel – Lisbon, Portugal

The courtyard of Palácio Ludovice in Lisbon, Portugal, serves as a meeting point for food lovers, wine experts, creative minds, and those who appreciate the finer things in life. With the elegant atmosphere of the Federico Restaurant—a vibrant bar housed in a charming old cellar—and service that reflects the grandeur of a palacete, it offers a truly exceptional epicurean experience. With a wonderful section of local Portuguese wines to choose from, spending an evening at the bar is quite enjoyable with new and old friends. —Thomas Payne, Visuals Director

Courtesy The Hotel Chelsea

Plush couches, a marble-top bar, and loads of history invite both weary travelers and N.Y.C. locals alike to this venerable institution. As you sink into a comfortable and boozy respite from the outside world, you can’t help but think of the various cultural icons who’ve called the hotel home. If you feel a bit peckish, the snack menu is perfect for light yet elevated bites, but if you’re in need of something more substantial, adjoining restaurants El Quijote and Café Chelsea have you covered. My advice? Sit back and soak in the history while sipping on one of the coldest martinis in town. —Ryan McCarthy, Editorial Assistant

Heami Lee

While on assignment for SAVEUR, photographer Heami Lee found a slice of mixological paradise in this award-winning 25th-floor bar overlooking Victoria Harbour. Cocktails here are punchy and eclectic, with favorites including the Sea & Son, a citrusy gin drink with Campari, yellow chartreuse, and curry leaves; and the puckering Yuzu Highball made with scotch and soda. For the peckish patron, there’s a concise izakaya menu with craveable morsels, including hamachi collar, battered asparagus namban, and chicken katsu sandos. —Benjamin Kemper, Senior Editor

Cristian Barnett (Courtesy NoMad London)

Whether this swanky hotel is your home base or you happen to be out shopping in Covent Garden, it’s worth nabbing a stool at this buzzy, Latin American-inflected bar with cult tequilas—including Tapatio, G4, and the newly released Side Hustle Select Barrel Double Añejo by El Tequileño—plus plenty of “bolanos” (snacks) to share. Even the nonalcoholic cocktails stand out for their inventiveness; a fan favorite is the Smoked Apple with chipotle meco chiles and Idyll wild apple soda. —B.K.

Courtesy Maxx Royal Bodrum Resort

On a quiet harborside terrace overlooking Bodrum’s scrubby Mediterranean coastline, this bar at the newly opened Maxx Royal is a caviar and champagne paradise. Choose from beluga, oscietra, and a range of other raw bar delights (tuna tartare, salmon hearts, king crab legs, what have you), then settle in for traditional caviar service complete with blini, pickles, and bubbly. —B.K.

Benjamin Kemper

Traditional Georgian wine, fermented underground in clay and made using obscure grape varieties, can seem (and taste!) like it’s from a different universe, even for serious wine geeks. But at this tiny bar tucked behind the textile factory-cum-design hotel Fabrika, you can try some of the country’s most coveted small-production bottles poured by bartenders who are winemakers themselves. Whether you’re sipping a rare, floral krakhuna by Amiran Vepkhvadze or a brambly, cab franc-like tavkveri by Alapiani’s Marani, you’ll leave Saamuri realizing how little you really know about wine—in the best way possible. —B.K.

Courtesy The Windsor Court

On my way to an early dinner at the Windsor Court, I peeked beyond the Polo Club’s mahogany double doors to briefly enjoy a classic Jimmy McHugh jazz standard flowing from the grand piano. Here—just steps away from the pageantry of New Orleans’ French Quarter, beyond the Windsor Court’s quiet English courtyard and its opulent $12 million art collection—was a lively and posh second-floor lounge fit for royalty. It was happy hour, and locals settled deep into the old-school leather chairs of the Polo Club, catching up and sipping a mix of classic cocktails, craft cocktail creations, and indulgent caviar. After my luxurious meal at the Grill Room, I slinked back to the Polo Club, where a silky-smooth vocalist provided an intimate live-jazz backdrop for the crowd that, by evening, transformed into more of the see-and-be-seen variety, enjoying a night out in style among caviar-speckled deviled eggs and beignets. I’m thrilled when a bar offers thoughtful spirit-free options, so I was excited about the Buzzless Brew 14, a Bare Zero Proof spiced rum, espresso, and simple syrup drink that closely mimics one of the Club’s famous espresso martinis. Just in case I had an appetite beyond the buzz(less), the classic English pub fare of shepherd’s pie and fish and chips whispered my name. —Stephanie Pancratz, Managing Director, Editorial Operations

Kate Berry

Just inside the cloister of this 17th-century convent-turned-hotel is Le Bar, which feels less like a bar and more like a living room, with a covered terrace where you can have casual drinks and snacks under citrus trees. The hotel has its own farm and garden, so they grow the vegetables and herbs that give their cocktails a unique twist. My go-to is a gimlet—I love the addition of celery in this version, which gives the lime a vegetal note, and finishes with a fleur d'oranger scent. Along with some house specialties, other standouts include the addition of pandan to the French 75 and miso to the Bloody Mary. All the cocktails are served in simple, beautiful glassware alongside great bar snacks. —Kate Berry, Contributing Editor

Courtesy Freehand Chicago

This Caribbean-inspired mixology bar is a James Beard Award finalist, and you can find it within the Freehand in N.Y.C., L.A., Chicago, and Miami. I enjoyed the Turn Up, a fresh, bright mezcal and Cynar cocktail, during a lively happy hour in Chicago. Open late and reasonably priced, Broken Shaker feels like a mini tropical vacation. —Toni-Ann Gardiner, Brand Partnerships Lead

Courtesy Hotel Bennett

Camellias at Hotel Bennett – Charleston, South Carolina

After dinner in the Holy City, sashay through the Hotel Bennett’s lobby to access its pretty pink champagne bar, Camellias. Treat yourself to a glass of bubbles and the famed Camellias cake, a pink chocolate-glazed dome of lemon-almond sponge, topped with the daintiest macaron. —T.G.

Photos, from left: Courtesy Copper Vine Winepub & Inn; Shane Mitchell

Copper Vine Winepub & Inn – New Orleans, Louisiana