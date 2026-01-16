Fassionola Syrup

Step 1

To a medium pot, add the strawberries, sugar, passion fruit, guava, pineapple juice, and 1 cup of water and bring to a simmer. Turn the heat to medium-low and continue to gently simmer until thick and syrupy, about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat, add the hibiscus, and set aside to steep for 10 minutes. Place a fine-mesh strainer over a medium bowl and carefully strain the mixture (it will still be hot), discarding the solids.