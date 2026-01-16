Fassionola Syrup
Strawberries, passion fruit, and guava purée form the backbone of this tart and sweet Prohibition-era mixer.
- Time
25 minutes
At Restaurant R’evolution in New Orleans, bar lead Sheila Arndt prepares a housemade fassionola cocktail syrup for an assortment of fruit-forward drinks, including Love in a Hurricane, a riff on the NOLA classic. While the original fassionola recipe is lost to history, Arndt relies on passion fruit, guava, strawberries, pineapple, and hibiscus for a floral, tropical-inflected elixir.
Featured in “The Secret History Behind a Prohibition-Era Cocktail Syrup” by Ellery Weil.
Ingredients
- 12 ounces strawberries, coarsely chopped (2 cups)
- 1½ cups sugar, plus more if needed
- 1 cup passion fruit purée
- ½ cup guava paste or purée
- ½ cup fresh pineapple juice
- ½ cup dried hibiscus flowers
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
- To a medium pot, add the strawberries, sugar, passion fruit, guava, pineapple juice, and 1 cup of water and bring to a simmer. Turn the heat to medium-low and continue to gently simmer until thick and syrupy, about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat, add the hibiscus, and set aside to steep for 10 minutes. Place a fine-mesh strainer over a medium bowl and carefully strain the mixture (it will still be hot), discarding the solids.
- Taste and add more sugar if needed. If the fassionola is too thick, add a little water until it resembles maple syrup. Transfer to a bottle and store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.
