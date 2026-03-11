Sesame Shaobing

To a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook, add 3 cups of the flour. Turn the speed to low, and gradually add the yeast mixture. (The dough should be smooth and tacky; if it’s too dry, work in up to 2 tablespoons of water.) Cover with a damp towel and set aside until puffed slightly, about 20 minutes. (Dough can be refrigerated, covered, for up to 12 hours; bring to room ­temperature before using).

Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 375°F. In a small skillet over medium heat, toast the Sichuan peppercorns, swirling the pan frequently, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a spice grinder or a mortar and pestle, allow to cool slightly, then grind to a fine powder. Transfer to a medium bowl and stir in the peanut butter, sesame paste, sesame oil, five-spice, and half of the soy sauce. In a small bowl, stir together the remaining tablespoon of flour and soy sauce.

