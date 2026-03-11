Sesame Shaobing
Layered with a subtly spiced nut and seed paste, these Northern Chinese treats are a perfect snack.
- Makes
12
- Time
1 hour, 15 minutes, plus proofing
These fluffy stuffed flatbreads are filled with a fragrant blend of sesame paste, peanut butter, and Sichuan peppercorns before being rolled in sesame seeds, briefly pan-fried, and baked. Before baking, parcooked shaobing can be frozen and stored in zip-top bags for up to one month. Bake straight from the freezer, adding an additional 10 minutes in the oven.
Unlike tahini, Chinese sesame paste typically starts with toasted whole seeds, which produce a richer, more robust flavor and a slightly coarser texture than husked sesame. Different from fermented condiments that benefit from age, sesame paste is always better fresh.
Featured in “Between the Walls” by Megan Zhang in the Fall/Winter 2025 issue. See more recipes and stories from Issue 205.
Ingredients
- 1 Tbsp. active dry yeast
- 1½ tsp. sugar
- 3 cups plus 1 Tbsp. all-purpose flour, divided, plus more for dusting
- 1 tsp. Sichuan peppercorns
- ⅓ cup creamy peanut butter
- 3 Tbsp. plus 1½ tsp. toasted sesame paste
- 1 Tbsp. sesame oil
- 1 tsp. five-spice powder
- 2 Tbsp. soy sauce, divided
- ½ cup white sesame seeds
- ¼ cup vegetable oil, divided, for frying
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Step 5
Step 6
- In a small bowl, stir together the yeast, sugar, and 1 cup of warm water. Set aside for 5 minutes.
- To a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook, add 3 cups of the flour. Turn the speed to low, and gradually add the yeast mixture. (The dough should be smooth and tacky; if it’s too dry, work in up to 2 tablespoons of water.) Cover with a damp towel and set aside until puffed slightly, about 20 minutes. (Dough can be refrigerated, covered, for up to 12 hours; bring to room temperature before using).
- Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 375°F. In a small skillet over medium heat, toast the Sichuan peppercorns, swirling the pan frequently, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a spice grinder or a mortar and pestle, allow to cool slightly, then grind to a fine powder. Transfer to a medium bowl and stir in the peanut butter, sesame paste, sesame oil, five-spice, and half of the soy sauce. In a small bowl, stir together the remaining tablespoon of flour and soy sauce.
- In a wide bowl, place the sesame seeds. On a lightly floured surface, use a rolling pin to roll the dough out to a 14- by 28-inch rectangle. Using an offset spatula or the back of a spoon, spread the peanut butter mixture evenly over the dough. Starting from one of the long edges, roll the dough up into a tight rope, about 2 inches in diameter. Slice into 12 even pieces, and pinch together both cut sides of each piece to seal in the filling. With the sealed ends perpendicular to the surface, use a rolling pin to flatten each piece into a 3-inch round. Brush the top of each round with the soy sauce-flour mixture, then dip into the sesame seeds, pressing to adhere.
- To a large skillet over medium heat, add 2 tablespoons of the oil. When it’s hot and shimmering, add half of the rounds seed-side up in a single layer and cook until golden brown on the bottom, about 2 minutes. Flip and continue cooking until the seeds are golden, 1–2 minutes more. Transfer to a large baking sheet seed-side up, spaced about 1 inch apart. Repeat with the remaining oil and rounds.
- Bake until the shaobing are puffed and golden brown all over, 8–10 minutes. Serve warm.
