Love in a Hurricane
This riff on the classic New Orleans cocktail uses homemade fassionola, a Prohibition-era syrup made with strawberries, guava, and passion fruit.

By Sheila Arndt

Published on January 16, 2026

The Hurricane is a classic rum-based cocktail allegedly invented at legendary New Orleans piano bar Pat O’Brien’s around the 1940s. Passion fruit and guava are nonnegotiable in most versions, and early Hurricanes often relied on a tropical fruit syrup called fassionola, a floral mixer whose original formula has been lost to time. This riff on the classic from bar lead Sheila Arndt at New Orleans’ Restaurant R’evolution uses both passion fruit liqueur and homemade fassionola for an extra tart punch. Arndt also makes her grenadine from scratch, but store-bought will work in a pinch.

Featured in “The Secret History Behind a Prohibition-Era Cocktail Syrup” by Ellery Weil.

  • Makes

    1 cocktail

  • Time

    5 minutes

Photo: Scott Semler • Food Styling: Camille Becerra

Ingredients

  • 1½ oz. spiced rum, such as Don Q
  • 1¼ oz. fresh lime juice
  • 1 oz. fassionola syrup
  • ½ oz. grenadine
  • ½ oz. overproof rum, such as Planteray O.F.T.D.
  • ½ oz. passion fruit liqueur, such as Chinola
  • Mint sprig, pineapple slice, Luxardo cherries, and confectioners sugar, for serving

Instructions

Step 1

To a cocktail shaker filled halfway with ice, add the spiced rum, lime juice, fassionola, grenadine, overproof rum, and liqueur and shake until well chilled, about 15 seconds. Strain over fresh ice into a Hurricane glass. Garnish with a straw tucked behind a mint sprig, pineapple slice, and Luxardo cherries on a pick. Top with a sprinkle of confectioners sugar. 
  1. To a cocktail shaker filled halfway with ice, add the spiced rum, lime juice, fassionola, grenadine, overproof rum, and liqueur and shake until well chilled, about 15 seconds. Strain over fresh ice into a Hurricane glass. Garnish with a straw tucked behind a mint sprig, pineapple slice, and Luxardo cherries on a pick. Top with a sprinkle of confectioners sugar. 
Recipes

Love in a Hurricane

This riff on the classic New Orleans cocktail uses homemade fassionola, a Prohibition-era syrup made with strawberries, guava, and passion fruit.

  • Makes

    1 cocktail

  • Time

    5 minutes

Love in a Hurricane Cocktail Recipe
PHOTO: SCOTT SEMLER • FOOD STYLING: CAMILLE BECERRA

By Sheila Arndt

Published on January 16, 2026

The Hurricane is a classic rum-based cocktail allegedly invented at legendary New Orleans piano bar Pat O’Brien’s around the 1940s. Passion fruit and guava are nonnegotiable in most versions, and early Hurricanes often relied on a tropical fruit syrup called fassionola, a floral mixer whose original formula has been lost to time. This riff on the classic from bar lead Sheila Arndt at New Orleans’ Restaurant R’evolution uses both passion fruit liqueur and homemade fassionola for an extra tart punch. Arndt also makes her grenadine from scratch, but store-bought will work in a pinch.

Featured in “The Secret History Behind a Prohibition-Era Cocktail Syrup” by Ellery Weil.

Ingredients

  • 1½ oz. spiced rum, such as Don Q
  • 1¼ oz. fresh lime juice
  • 1 oz. fassionola syrup
  • ½ oz. grenadine
  • ½ oz. overproof rum, such as Planteray O.F.T.D.
  • ½ oz. passion fruit liqueur, such as Chinola
  • Mint sprig, pineapple slice, Luxardo cherries, and confectioners sugar, for serving

Instructions

Step 1

To a cocktail shaker filled halfway with ice, add the spiced rum, lime juice, fassionola, grenadine, overproof rum, and liqueur and shake until well chilled, about 15 seconds. Strain over fresh ice into a Hurricane glass. Garnish with a straw tucked behind a mint sprig, pineapple slice, and Luxardo cherries on a pick. Top with a sprinkle of confectioners sugar. 
  1. To a cocktail shaker filled halfway with ice, add the spiced rum, lime juice, fassionola, grenadine, overproof rum, and liqueur and shake until well chilled, about 15 seconds. Strain over fresh ice into a Hurricane glass. Garnish with a straw tucked behind a mint sprig, pineapple slice, and Luxardo cherries on a pick. Top with a sprinkle of confectioners sugar. 

Keep Reading

Fassionola cocktail syrup

The Secret History Behind a Prohibition-Era Cocktail Syrup

By Ellery Weil
Hurricane And Table

Hurricane Cocktail

By Kirk Estopinal
How to Make a Perfectly Balanced, Complex Amaro at Home

How to Make a Perfectly Balanced, Complex Amaro at Home

By Alex Testere
Creole 75

Creole 75

By Dominick Lee
Fassionola Syrup Recipe

Fassionola Syrup

By Sheila Arndt
Bo Luc Lac (Shaking Beef)

Bo Luc Lac (Shaking Beef)

By Charles Phan
Spicy Black Beans With Queso Fresco

Spicy Black Beans With Queso Fresco

By SAVEUR Editors
6 Must-Try Recipes That Make the Most of Grana Padano and Prosciutto di Parma

6 Must-Try Recipes That Make the Most of Grana Padano and Prosciutto di Parma

By Ryan McCarthy
Marjolaine

Marjolaine

By David Lebovitz
Recipes

Continue to Next Story

Want more SAVEUR?

Get our favorite recipes, stories, and more delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe