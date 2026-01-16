Love in a Hurricane
This riff on the classic New Orleans cocktail uses homemade fassionola, a Prohibition-era syrup made with strawberries, guava, and passion fruit.
- Makes
1 cocktail
- Time
5 minutes
The Hurricane is a classic rum-based cocktail allegedly invented at legendary New Orleans piano bar Pat O’Brien’s around the 1940s. Passion fruit and guava are nonnegotiable in most versions, and early Hurricanes often relied on a tropical fruit syrup called fassionola, a floral mixer whose original formula has been lost to time. This riff on the classic from bar lead Sheila Arndt at New Orleans’ Restaurant R’evolution uses both passion fruit liqueur and homemade fassionola for an extra tart punch. Arndt also makes her grenadine from scratch, but store-bought will work in a pinch.
Featured in “The Secret History Behind a Prohibition-Era Cocktail Syrup” by Ellery Weil.
Ingredients
- 1½ oz. spiced rum, such as Don Q
- 1¼ oz. fresh lime juice
- 1 oz. fassionola syrup
- ½ oz. grenadine
- ½ oz. overproof rum, such as Planteray O.F.T.D.
- ½ oz. passion fruit liqueur, such as Chinola
- Mint sprig, pineapple slice, Luxardo cherries, and confectioners sugar, for serving
Instructions
Step 1
- To a cocktail shaker filled halfway with ice, add the spiced rum, lime juice, fassionola, grenadine, overproof rum, and liqueur and shake until well chilled, about 15 seconds. Strain over fresh ice into a Hurricane glass. Garnish with a straw tucked behind a mint sprig, pineapple slice, and Luxardo cherries on a pick. Top with a sprinkle of confectioners sugar.
Keep Reading
Continue to Next Story