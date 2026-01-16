Love in a Hurricane

The Hurricane is a classic rum-based cocktail allegedly invented at legendary New Orleans piano bar Pat O’Brien’s around the 1940s. Passion fruit and guava are nonnegotiable in most versions, and early Hurricanes often relied on a tropical fruit syrup called fassionola, a floral mixer whose original formula has been lost to time. This riff on the classic from bar lead Sheila Arndt at New Orleans’ Restaurant R’evolution uses both passion fruit liqueur and homemade fassionola for an extra tart punch. Arndt also makes her grenadine from scratch, but store-bought will work in a pinch.