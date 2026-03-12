Marmite Pasta Primavera

Stir in the butter, parmesan, Marmite, black pepper, and garlic, then slowly pour in the reserved pasta water a little at a time, stirring continuously with tongs and tossing the pasta and vegetables together, until a silky sauce forms and the noodles are coated, 1–2 minutes. You may not need all the pasta water. If the sauce gets too loose, place the pot over low heat to thicken, about 1 minute.

Serve immediately with more parmesan and a drizzle of oil.