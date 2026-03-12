Marmite Pasta Primavera
The British yeast spread adds an irresistible smoky note to this vegetarian main.

By Kristen Hartke

Published on March 12, 2026

Nigella Lawson, the queen of British food, caused a bit of a stir when she published a recipe for spaghetti with Marmite, which was based on a dish mentioned by British food writer and historian Anna Del Conte—who is now 100 years old and widely considered to have brought Italian home cooking to England—in her memoir Risotto with Nettles. The smoky undertone of Marmite contrasts nicely against the fresh spring vegetables in this version, with parmesan cheese adding a final comforting touch.

Featured in “Why Marmite Deserves a Place in Your Pantry.”

  • Serves

    6–8

  • Time

    30 minutes

Photo: Murray Hall • Food Styling: Ben Weiner

Ingredients

  • 16 oz. dried spaghetti or thin linguine
  • 1 tsp. fine salt
  • 6 oz. snow peas or sugar snap peas, trimmed and stringed
  • 2 large carrots, peeled and thinly sliced on the diagonal
  • 4 Tbsp. unsalted butter, softened
  • 2 Tbsp. grated parmesan, plus more for serving
  • 1½ tsp. Marmite, plus more to taste
  • 1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed
  • Olive oil, for drizzling

Instructions

Step 1

To a large pot, add the pasta, enough cold water to cover by 2 inches, and the salt. Cover and bring to a boil, then uncover, turn the heat to medium, and cook, stirring occasionally, about 5 minutes. Add the peas and carrots and continue cooking until the pasta is al dente, about 2 minutes more. Reserve 2 cups of the pasta water, then drain the pasta and vegetables and add them back to the pot. 

Step 2

Stir in the butter, parmesan, Marmite, black pepper, and garlic, then slowly pour in the reserved pasta water a little at a time, stirring continuously with tongs and tossing the pasta and vegetables together, until a silky sauce forms and the noodles are coated, 1–2 minutes. You may not need all the pasta water. If the sauce gets too loose, place the pot over low heat to thicken, about 1 minute. Serve immediately with more parmesan and a drizzle of oil.
  1. To a large pot, add the pasta, enough cold water to cover by 2 inches, and the salt. Cover and bring to a boil, then uncover, turn the heat to medium, and cook, stirring occasionally, about 5 minutes. Add the peas and carrots and continue cooking until the pasta is al dente, about 2 minutes more. Reserve 2 cups of the pasta water, then drain the pasta and vegetables and add them back to the pot. 
  2. Stir in the butter, parmesan, Marmite, black pepper, and garlic, then slowly pour in the reserved pasta water a little at a time, stirring continuously with tongs and tossing the pasta and vegetables together, until a silky sauce forms and the noodles are coated, 1–2 minutes. You may not need all the pasta water. If the sauce gets too loose, place the pot over low heat to thicken, about 1 minute. Serve immediately with more parmesan and a drizzle of oil.
