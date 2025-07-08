13 Incredible Prime Day Deals for Your Kitchen and Beyond

Amazon Prime Day 2025 is finally here, and the deals this year are huge. In fact, I have been covering Prime Day for 10 years (since it started!), and this year easily has some of the biggest deals on bestselling products I’ve ever seen. We’re talking everything from pots and pans to blenders and stand mixers from top brands like Vitamix, Le Creuset, KitchenAid, and plenty more.

Prime Day is the time to grab a Vitamix (aka the Cadillac of Blenders), and this 5200, the brand’s classic model, is currently $200 off. Complete with a 64-ounce container, variable speed controls, and smoothie season in full swing, this is a great buy. In fact, the 5200 is our top pick thanks to the container, which is taller and narrower than other models, ensuring nothing gets stuck in the blades. It also comes with a seven year warranty.

Field Company is my gold standard for cast iron cookware. This 10-inch skillet has a machine-smoothed surface that actually holds a seasoning, is at least a full pound lighter than most cast iron pans, and only gets better each time you use it. I initially procured one for cooking outdoors, and it has since become my everyday pan. The brand rarely has sales, so if you’re looking to grab an heirloom piece at a discount, this 20 percent-off sale is your chance.

Food storage, while often overlooked, is essential to an organized kitchen. I’ve had these Rubbermaid containers for over two years now, and they are by far my favorite. They are 100 percent leakproof (I can attest that mine have never spilled a thing!), and more importantly, stackable, which helps save precious space in the chaos that is my fridge. This set includes containers in five different sizes that are microwave- and dishwasher-safe, to boot.

Prime Day doesn’t have to be all about big-ticket items. There are plenty of great offers on everyday kitchen tools happening, too, like these Pyrex measuring cups. The three-piece set comes with a 1-, 2-, and 4-cup measure, so if you’re still scooping wet ingredients with dry measuring cups or your old liquid measuring cups have faded so much that you can’t read the lines, now’s the time to pull the trigger. At just about $5 a cup, this is a no-brainer.

If you don’t have a rice cooker, you need one. While I’m normally not a big fan of unitaskers, rice is such an essential food group that I’m willing to make an exception. This model from Cuckoo, currently over $100 off, is a pressure cooker, so not only does it yield perfectly cooked and fluffy rice every time, but it also delivers results more quickly. The sleek appliance is large enough to cook six cups of rice at a time, and the easy-to-use preset buttons include “porridge” and “nurungji,” which is Korean for scorched rice.

The chance to save $50 on Le Creuset cookware doesn’t come around very often, so you should take full advantage of this opportunity. This 9.5-inch square grill pan is compatible with all cooktops (including induction!) and is even oven-safe up to 500°F. It also has raised ribs, so you don’t have to step outside to get those coveted grill marks.

I am a firm believer that you really only need two knives: a classic chef’s knife and a reliable paring knife. This set of two full-tang blades from Wüsthof, which is nearly $100 off, fits the bill beautifully. Not only are the knives razor-sharp, but they also have a hollow edge, which means food won’t stick to them when you’re cutting and slicing.

This Austin-based maker’s sparkling agua fresca is the perfect beach drink, end of discussion. More effervescent and less sweet than traditional agua fresca, it couldn’t be more refreshing on a hot summer day. My favorite flavor is La Guayaba, a guava sparkler that’s as satisfying on its own as it is mixed into a cocktail. El Limón is also excellent—it’s just tart enough without making you pucker. Whichever flavor you choose (and hey, maybe get them all), now is the time to try Bawi—it’s a whopping 40 percent off for Prime Day.

Start working on that latte art! The Breville espresso machine popping up all over your feed is $200 off, but only for a limited time. This handsome appliance makes the boring parts of pulling an espresso automated, so you can really dial in your brew. It comes with an integrated burr grinder and steam wand, making it a true all-in-one machine. The brand says you can go from beans to espresso in under one minute, and frankly, I’m eager to test that out.

Since I’m not one for single-use kitchen appliances, it took me a while to get on the air fryer trend. But an air fryer that’s also a toaster and dehydrator? Sign me up immediately. I use this Ninja combo appliance to make toast, air-fry french fries, and dehydrate fruit, which means it’s in rotation in some way every single day. Now that this Ninja is $150 off, I couldn’t recommend it more.

While a KitchenAid occupies a lot of space in the kitchen, take it from someone who finally invested in one—it’s worth every penny. Do I wish I bought it on sale? Absolutely. Right now, the classic 4.5-quart stand mixer is $50 off, just in time for the height of summer pie season.

At just $12, this is the least expensive item on our list of Prime Day deals, but arguably the most valuable. Think of it this way: if you spend $30 on a fancy steak, it’s worth a little insurance to ensure you cook it perfectly medium-rare, right? This ThermoPro digital thermometer has nearly 20,000 five-star reviews for a reason: it can measure within 0.9°, gives a quick reading, and folds up small enough to fit in any drawer.

USA Pan Bakeware Half Sheet Pan Set of 2