Where to Eat in Madison, Wisconsin, Right Now

In recent decades, Madison, Wisconsin, has rocketed into the culinary zeitgeist, becoming one of the most sought-after food cities of the Midwest. The eating is good in this corner of the country, and there’s a lot more to Wisconsin’s capital than cheese curds and burgers. Don’t get us wrong—the all-American classics have never been better—but these days, they’re joined by Venezuelan arepas, Laotian style larb, and a new generation of Italian American cooks putting their twists on red sauce classics and more.

It helps that Madison is surrounded by an abundance of farms and creameries that prioritize quality produce and dairy. Chefs looking to partner with local growers have a veritable buffet of options, as we quickly realized on our recent mission to scope out the best of the city’s food scene. We relished tempura-fried local milk—did you know you can fry milk?—and pasture-raised beef on sandwiches slathered with gochujang. Then came the supper clubs.

If it’s your first visit to Madison, a supper club meal is a must. These nostalgic establishments are endemic to the Midwest. Part steakhouse, part family restaurant, part salad bar heaven, they capture the warmth and charm at the heart of the city’s dining philosophy. Which superb supper club did we just have to visit twice, despite an overstuffed itinerary? Find out in our guide below.

Kat Craddock

Fast casual family restaurants of the 1990s were the inspiration behind Regent Street’s fantastic new chicken restaurant, but Butterbird is no re-hashed Boston Market. Here, founders Joe and Shaina Papach (of Harvey House acclaim) bring their passion for fresh ingredients and old-school Americana into everyday fare. Fried and rotisserie chicken plates come with all the classic sides, and there are smashburgers, cheese curds, and milkshakes galore. Wash down the meal with Butterbird’s signature takes on familiar cocktail favorites: think rum punch, bourbon old-fashioneds, beer bloodies, and Long Island sweet tea. Students from the nearby university (and the young at heart) will get a kick out of Butterbird’s seriously good picklebacks and painkiller jello shots. —Kat Craddock, Editor-in-Chief/CEO

Kat Craddock

When the SAVEUR team first touched down in Madison, we were ready to eat. On the good advice of a local, we swung by the East Washington Avenue outpost of La Taguara to sample its classic Venezuelan fare. Over-ordering as usual, but no worse for it, we started with the pabellón, crispy fried mandocas, oozy cachapa con queso, an overstuffed petacón sandwich, and a few arepas. The South American country’s rib-sticking, cheese-forward cuisine fits beautifully into the fabric of America’s Dairyland, and a rotating assortment of seasonal arepas keeps the menu lively and fresh. Don’t sleep on the lunch combos! —K.C.

Lucy Hewett

Fabiola’s Spaghetti House & Deli pulls inspiration from old-school red sauce restaurants. Think red-and-white checkered tablecloths and Italian American classics like arancini stuffed with pork and veal ragù, eggplant parmesan, and pork chop saltimbocca. Before or after your meal, be sure to stop over to Fabiola’s sister spot, Leopold’s, to peruse their book selection while enjoying a cocktail or coffee. —Toni-Ann Gardiner, Brand Partnerships Lead

Thomas Payne

Tornado Steakhouse came highly recommended for a classic Wisconsin supper club, and the SAVEUR team wound up visiting twice during our Madison visit. Staples like shrimp cocktail, French onion soup, and perfectly seared rib eye kept calling us back, and the relish trays and warm, welcoming atmosphere captured the nostalgic charm of a supper club experience. We’d happily return for an ice-cold martini at the bar. —T.G.

Ryan McCarthy

Situated on Machinery Row—a series of former warehouse buildings that once stored block ice and tobacco—Sardine delivers a classic French bistro feel in a large, airy dining room with views overlooking Lake Monona. Try to snag one of the coveted patio tables during the warmer months, where you can dine alfresco on bistro classics like steak frites with maitre d’ butter, pan-seared skate wing, moules frites, or sweetbreads with brioche toast and brandied mushrooms. If dining solo or snacking with friends, saddle up to the bar, where an extensive wine list and tap beer selection will keep your thirst quenched as you pick at bar menu favorites like oeufs mayonnaise, chicken liver toasts, or the top-selling bistro hot dog, which is served in a baguette slathered with Dijon mustard and smothered with melted gruyère. —Ryan McCarthy, Editorial Assistant

Thomas Payne

Dining at a real-deal Wisconsin supper club was at the top of my Madison to-do list, and Toby’s did not disappoint. Visuals director Thomas Payne and I were lucky enough to score seats at the bar, where a friendly local let us in on the restaurant’s protocol: sit at the bar (or stand and hover if it’s a busy night), have a drink, put your dinner order in, and when your food is ready, a server will bring you to your table. We did as instructed, and a round of old-fashioneds later, we were rewarded with a hearty steak and fish fry dinner complete with all the fixings: soup or salad, your choice of potato (we opted for Toby’s fluffy, crisp-edged hash browns), a relish tray, and a bread basket that included both dinner rolls and, to our surprise and delight, cinnamon rolls. —Frances Kim, Digital Director

Alex Testere

Sourcing local ingredients from across their home state, the team behind Mint Mark on Madison’s East Side celebrates the freshest bounty Wisconsin has to offer. Amid verdant tropical wallpaper and cozy wood tones, a rotating menu of shareable plates puts the region’s prized produce on full display. While there’s always something new on the menu—recent highlights include a chicken-fried maitake mushroom with giardiniera, and mafaldine with sweet corn paprikash and chili crisp—don’t miss the crispy fried cauliflower with bagna cauda and golden raisins, all topped with a crispy cheese wheel. We’re still in Wisconsin, after all. —Alex Testere, Senior Editor

Alex Testere

The hefty, meat-filled Italian-style sandwiches at Casetta Kitchen and Counter are inspiring enough, but what takes them over the top is the deli’s homemade focaccia. Pillowy and glistening with olive oil, the bread is an excellent support for their towering sandwiches. Don’t miss the classic Italian with the works, or the manzo, piled high with roast beef, Dijon, and sport pepper relish. The side of chickpeas with tomato and Calabrian chiles is a great snack to start with—if you think you’ll have the room. —A.T.

Stephanie Pancratz

Grab a cocktail and absorb the energy of Madison’s First Settlement District at Lucille, where you can imagine journalists and bankers rushing down the staircase of this century-old historic building that’s had many reincarnations. Daydream about throwing a dress-to-impress shindig in its swanky 1920s private lounge inside the vintage bank vault. Or let the 20-foot ceilings, flanked by gorgeous exposed brick, guide you to the second floor of this award-winning pizzeria and watch the sunset from my favorite seat in Madison, in front of giant French doors framing the State Capitol building. Dine in awe while devouring a sizzling “Wisco-Detroit” deep dish-style Mediterranean pan pizza; its sturdy crust supports heaps of brined vegetables, juicy cherry tomatoes, and local mozzarella and feta. It’s a perfect date for a party of one with leftovers, or bring all of your friends. Lucille has the space! —Stephanie Pancratz, Managing Director, Editorial Operations

Stephanie Pancratz

Ahan is a pop-up favorite turned brick-and-mortar that elegantly combines Southeast Asian flavors with distinctly Wisconsin ingredients. I was thrilled to roll sticky rice and brilliantly colored vegetables around succulent beef and tripe in their Laotian-style larb, and my experience ended with a crack into an innovative, silky tempura-fried milk from Sassy Cow Creamery, paired with rich plums and dusted in pho spices. Jamie Brown-Soukaseume, a James Beard “Best Chef” winner, made my day with a double-dessert afternoon. The vanilla ube and lime-mango Dole whip soft serve dotted with peanuts and chili oil was creamy, lightly sweet, tart, spicy, and salty. —S.P.

Thomas Payne

After a round of local favorite Buckatabon cheese curds, I surrendered to Café Hollander’s Belgian theme with a satisfying order of moules frites. The location is perfect for Hilldale shoppers or anyone who wants to get out of the city center and see all that Madison has to offer. —Thomas Payne, Visuals Director

Thomas Payne