Parmesan Arancini with Pork and Veal Ragù

Step 1

Make the risotto: In a large pot, bring the stock to a simmer; keep warm. In a second large pot, melt the butter with the olive oil over low heat. Add the shallots and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and translucent, about 6 minutes. Turn the heat to medium-high, stir in the rice, and cook until lightly toasted and fragrant, 2–3 minutes. Add one third of the stock and simmer, stirring frequently, until nearly absorbed, 5–7 minutes. Repeat the process with the remaining stock in two additions, until the rice is tender and creamy but still holds its shape and all of the stock is absorbed, 15–19 minutes total. ( If the rice is tender and creamy before all the stock has been added, reserve the remaining stock for another use. If the liquid is fully absorbed and the rice is not yet tender and creamy, add water or additional stock ¼ cup at a time until it has reached the desired doneness.) Remove from the heat. Stir in the parmesan and season with salt to taste. Spread the risotto on two baking sheets and let cool to room temperature. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours, or up to 24.