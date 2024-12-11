Blue Cheese Olive ‘Gildas’Try this riff on Spain’s classic pintxo, by way of Wisconsin.

Classic “Gildas”—the Spanish Basque country’s beloved pintxo—layer briny anchovy and olive with the bright heat of a pickled guindilla pepper. In a Midwestern riff from Fabiola’s Spaghetti House and Deli, the pepper is swapped out for the creamy, faintly peppery bite of Almena, Wisconsin’s Treasure Cave Blue Cheese.

Featured in: It’s Not a Party Without an Epic Amount of Wisconsin Cheese

  • Makes

    20 pieces

  • Time

    10 minutes

Ingredients

  • 20 pitted Castelvetrano or Cerignola olives
  • 2 oz. Treasure Cave Blue Cheese, crumbled
  • 20 olive oil-packed anchovy fillets, drained and patted dry

Instructions

Step 1

Stuff each olive with blue cheese until there’s a bit of cheese peeking out. Skewer each with a cocktail pick, then add an anchovy fillet, folding it into an s-shape and piercing it through the middle. Serve cold or at room temperature. 
  1. Stuff each olive with blue cheese until there’s a bit of cheese peeking out. Skewer each with a cocktail pick, then add an anchovy fillet, folding it into an s-shape and piercing it through the middle. Serve cold or at room temperature. 
Sponsored Post

Blue Cheese Olive ‘Gildas’

Try this riff on Spain’s classic pintxo, by way of Wisconsin.

  • Makes

    20 pieces

  • Time

    10 minutes

Gildas
LUCY HEWETT

By SAVEUR Editors

Published on December 11, 2024

Classic “Gildas”—the Spanish Basque country’s beloved pintxo—layer briny anchovy and olive with the bright heat of a pickled guindilla pepper. In a Midwestern riff from Fabiola’s Spaghetti House and Deli, the pepper is swapped out for the creamy, faintly peppery bite of Almena, Wisconsin’s Treasure Cave Blue Cheese.

Featured in: It’s Not a Party Without an Epic Amount of Wisconsin Cheese

Ingredients

  • 20 pitted Castelvetrano or Cerignola olives
  • 2 oz. Treasure Cave Blue Cheese, crumbled
  • 20 olive oil-packed anchovy fillets, drained and patted dry

Instructions

Step 1

Stuff each olive with blue cheese until there’s a bit of cheese peeking out. Skewer each with a cocktail pick, then add an anchovy fillet, folding it into an s-shape and piercing it through the middle. Serve cold or at room temperature. 
  1. Stuff each olive with blue cheese until there’s a bit of cheese peeking out. Skewer each with a cocktail pick, then add an anchovy fillet, folding it into an s-shape and piercing it through the middle. Serve cold or at room temperature. 

Keep Reading

arancini with ragu

Parmesan Arancini with Pork and Veal Ragù

By SAM BROWN
Pain D’Epice Éclairs with St. Saviour Cheese

Pain D’Epices Éclairs with St. Saviour Cheese

By JOE PAPACH
Cheeseboard

It’s Not a Party Without an Epic Amount of Wisconsin Cheese

By JACQUELINE KEHOE
Canela-Apple Tarte Tatin

Canela-Apple Tarte Tatin

By CLARE MALFITANO
Roast Chicken with Roth Grand Cru Stuffing

Roast Chicken with Roth Grand Cru Stuffing

By CLARE MALFITANO
Fennel and Celery Salad with Roth Buttermilk Blue

Fennel and Celery Salad with Roth Buttermilk Blue

By CLARE MALFITANO
America’s Greatest Women Cheese Professionals

Get to Know America’s Greatest Women Cheese Professionals

By KRISTIN L. WOLFE
Lobster Party

How to Eat Your Way Around Prince Edward Island

By SAVEUR EDITORS
Cheese portraitist Mike Geno

Meet the ‘Cheese Portraitist’ Who Painted Our Back Cover

By SUSAN SHERRILL AXELROD
Sponsored Post

Continue to Next Story

Want more SAVEUR?

Get our favorite recipes, stories, and more delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe