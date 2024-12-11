Blue Cheese Olive ‘Gildas’
Try this riff on Spain’s classic pintxo, by way of Wisconsin.
- Makes
20 pieces
- Time
10 minutes
Classic “Gildas”—the Spanish Basque country’s beloved pintxo—layer briny anchovy and olive with the bright heat of a pickled guindilla pepper. In a Midwestern riff from Fabiola’s Spaghetti House and Deli, the pepper is swapped out for the creamy, faintly peppery bite of Almena, Wisconsin’s Treasure Cave Blue Cheese.
Ingredients
- 20 pitted Castelvetrano or Cerignola olives
- 2 oz. Treasure Cave Blue Cheese, crumbled
- 20 olive oil-packed anchovy fillets, drained and patted dry
Instructions
Step 1
- Stuff each olive with blue cheese until there’s a bit of cheese peeking out. Skewer each with a cocktail pick, then add an anchovy fillet, folding it into an s-shape and piercing it through the middle. Serve cold or at room temperature.
