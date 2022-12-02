Sponsored Post

Blood Orange-Pomegranate Sour

Sweet and smoky blended scotch whisky from The Famous Grouse enriches Andy Baraghani’s bright and festive sour.

  • Serves

    1

  • Prep

    2 minutes

  • Cook

    5 minutes

PHOTOGRAPHY BY: BELLE MORIZIO

By Andy Baraghani

Published on December 2, 2022

A festive dinner party at Andy Baraghani’s New York home typically starts with something crisp and slightly acidic. The chef and cookbook author greets guests with distinctly Persian flavors—think fermented pickles or crunchy crudités—and a bright cocktail, like this smoky take on the traditional whisky sour, featuring tart pomegranate, blood orange, and a splash of The Famous Grouse Smoky Black.

Featured in: “Nostalgia (With a Twist) is the Main Ingredient on This Holiday Menu.

Ingredients

  • 2 oz. fresh pomegranate juice
  • 1½ oz. The Famous Grouse Smoky Black
  • 1½ oz. fresh blood orange juice
  • Soda water, to top
  • Lemon wedge, for garnish
  • Mint sprig, for garnish

Instructions

Step 1

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice, then add the pomegranate and blood orange juices and The Famous Grouse Smoky Black. Shake vigorously until the outside of the shaker is frosty, about 20 seconds. Strain into a rocks glass and add a large ice cube. Top with soda water, garnish with a lemon wedge and a mint sprig, and serve immediately.

The Famous Grouse is available to purchase from Caskers, Drizly, Reserve Bar, and select retailers nationwide.

Keep Reading

Nostalgia (With a Twist) Is the Main Ingredient on This Holiday Menu

Nostalgia (With a Twist) Is the Main Ingredient on This Holiday Menu

By ASHLEY ROPATI
The Famous Hot Toddy

The Famous Hot Toddy

By COURTESY OF THE FAMOUS GROUSE
The Famous Coffee

The Famous Coffee

By COURTESY OF THE FAMOUS GROUSE
The Famous Eldridge Highball

The Famous Eldridge Highball

By COURTESY OF THE FAMOUS GROUSE
The Famous Penicillin

The Famous Penicillin

By COURTESY OF THE FAMOUS GROUSE
How One Seafood Company Is Committing to Conservation

How One Seafood Company Is Committing to Conservation

By SIOBHAN REID
Sponsored Post

Want More Saveur?

Get our favorite recipes, stories, and more delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe