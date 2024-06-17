Salmon Skewers with Spicy Pineapple Sauce
Quick-grilled Norwegian salmon gets the tropical treatment in this sweet-and-savory summer dish.
- Serves
6–8
- Cook
50 minutes
At Lysverket, Christopher Haatuft’s hip fine-dining restaurant in Bergen, Norway, the chef leans into his home country’s exceptional seafood, pairing the local fish and shellfish with global flavors for eclectic and elevated dishes like Øygarden scallops with umeboshi and Hardanger char with pastis and plum vinaigrette. In this summery recipe, Haatuft takes a “home-cook friendly” approach, dousing quick-grilled salmon skewers with a deeply flavorful sweet-and-savory sauce. “The key to grilling fish without it sticking,” he explains, “is for the fish to be seasoned and dried well before cooking on a very hot grill or sautée pan.” Be sure to oil the grill grates well before adding the salmon; if using bamboo skewers, soak them in water for at least 30 minutes or overnight to prevent burning.
Ingredients
For the Spicy Pineapple Sauce:
- 1 lemongrass stalk, lightly bruised
- One 4-in. piece of kelp
- One 13.5-oz. can unsweetened coconut cream
- 1 cup bonito flakes
- One 3-lb. pineapple, peeled, cored, and sliced 2-in. thick
- 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil, divided
- 1 Tbsp. miso
- 1 Tbsp. tomato paste
- 2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice
- 1 Tbsp. sambal oelek or other chile paste
- 1 tsp. finely grated galangal
- 1 tsp. finely grated ginger
- 1 tsp. smoked paprika
- Fish sauce
For the Salmon Skewers:
- 3 lb. Norwegian salmon fillet, cut into 1-in. cubes
- Kosher salt
- Thinly sliced cabbage, warm corn tortillas, cilantro leaves, and toasted sesame seeds, for serving (optional)
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Step 5
Step 6
Step 7
