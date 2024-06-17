Salmon Skewers with Spicy Pineapple Sauce

Instructions

Step 1 Preheat a grill to cook over high heat.

Step 2 In a small pot, bring up 2 cups of water to a boil. Add the lemongrass and kelp, turn down the heat, and simmer for 20 minutes. Remove from the heat, add the bonito flakes, and set aside to steep, stirring occasionally, until the liquid is deeply flavorful, about 10 minutes. Strain through a fine mesh sieve into a large bowl, rinse out the pot, and return the strained bonito dashi to it, discarding the solids.

Step 3 Without crowding, thread the salmon cubes onto the skewers. Season lightly all over with salt and set aside at room temperature for 20 minutes.

Step 4 Using paper towels, pat the pineapple slices dry. Rub all over with 1 tablespoon of the oil, then transfer to the grill and cook, turning occasionally, just until lightly charred all over, 7–9 minutes.

Step 5 Using a juicer, juice the pineapple. (If you do not have a juicer, extract the liquid by transferring the pineapple slices to a blender, purée until smooth, then strain through two layers of cheesecloth.)

Step 6 To the pot of bonito dashi, add 1 cup of the pineapple juice (save any extra for another use), and the coconut cream. Whisk in the miso and tomato paste, then add the lime juice, sambal, galangal, ginger, and paprika. Season to taste with fish sauce and turn the heat down to low to keep warm while you finish cooking the fish.