Cheddar-Beer Fondue
Wisconsin cheddar takes center stage in this beer-and-mustard riff on the melty mountain meal.
- Serves
6
- Cook
20 minutes
At a Wisconsin-themed winter fondue party, our editor-in-chief Kat Craddock melted down two types of cheddar—an earthy, farmhouse-style version and a classic sharp—for a zippy, beer-spiked riff on the classic mountain meal.
Featured in “Lessons From a Fondue Fête with Two Wisconsin Cheesemakers.”
Ingredients
- ⅔ lb. medium-sharp cheddar cheese, such as Black Creek 9-Month Cheddar, coarsely grated
- ⅓ lb. cave-aged cheddar cheese, such as Carr Valley Cave-Aged Cheddar, coarsely grated
- 1 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
- ¼ tsp. garlic powder
- 1 cup lager or pilsner beer
- 1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
- 2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- Breadsticks and crusty bread, cut into cubes, sliced smoked sausage, and roasted potatoes, for dipping
Instructions
Step 1
In a large bowl, toss the two cheddars with the flour and garlic powder and set aside.
Step 2
Set a fondue pot over medium-high heat, add the beer, and bring to a simmer. Whisk in the mustard and Worcestershire sauce, then gradually add the cheese-flour mixture while stirring. Turn the heat down to low and continue stirring until the cheese is melted and the fondue is very smooth, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat, then season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Set the fondue pot over a tealight or sterno flame and serve with breadsticks, crusty bread, smoked sausage, and roasted potatoes, for dipping.
