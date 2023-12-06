Sponsored Post

Cheddar-Beer Fondue

Wisconsin cheddar takes center stage in this beer-and-mustard riff on the melty mountain meal.

  • Serves

    6

  • Cook

    20 minutes

PHOTOGRAPHY: GRACE ANN LEADBEATER; STYLING: MADISON TRAPKIN
Kat Craddock

By Kat Craddock

Published on December 6, 2023

At a Wisconsin-themed winter fondue party, our editor-in-chief Kat Craddock melted down two types of cheddar—an earthy, farmhouse-style version and a classic sharp—for a zippy, beer-spiked riff on the classic mountain meal. 

Featured in “Lessons From a Fondue Fête with Two Wisconsin Cheesemakers.”

Ingredients

  • ⅔ lb. medium-sharp cheddar cheese, such as Black Creek 9-Month Cheddar, coarsely grated
  • ⅓ lb. cave-aged cheddar cheese, such as Carr Valley Cave-Aged Cheddar, coarsely grated
  • 1 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
  • ¼ tsp. garlic powder
  • 1 cup lager or pilsner beer
  • 1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
  • 2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • Breadsticks and crusty bread, cut into cubes, sliced smoked sausage, and roasted potatoes, for dipping

Instructions

Step 1

In a large bowl, toss the two cheddars with the flour and garlic powder and set aside. 

Step 2

Set a fondue pot over medium-high heat, add the beer, and bring to a simmer. Whisk in the mustard and Worcestershire sauce, then gradually add the cheese-flour mixture while stirring. Turn the heat down to low and continue stirring until the cheese is melted and the fondue is very smooth, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat, then season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Set the fondue pot over a tealight or sterno flame and serve with breadsticks, crusty bread, smoked sausage, and roasted potatoes, for dipping.

