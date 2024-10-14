Drinks

Baijiu Chuhai

This light, zingy cocktail takes its cues from two beloved Japanese drinks: shochu highballs and melon cream soda.

  • Makes

    1 cocktail

  • Time

    5 minutes

Baijiu Chuhai
PHOTO: BRIAN KLUTCH • FOOD STYLING: JESSIE YUCHEN • PROP STYLING: PAIGE HICKS

By Lily Wang and Joe Briglio

Published on October 14, 2024

At the Chicago cocktail joint Nine Bar, co-owner Lily Wang and beverage director Joe Briglio drew inspiration from Japanese chuhai (shochu highballs) and melon cream soda to create this light, zingy mixed drink with a baijiu base. Wang likes to use Ming River, a liquor produced by the historic distillery Luzhou Laojiao, for its pineapple undertones.

Featured in “Baijiu, the World’s Most Popular Spirit, Is Coming for Your Cocktail” by Megan Zhang.

Ingredients

  • 1½ oz. barley shochu
  • 1 oz. Calpico
  • ½ oz. strong-aroma baijiu
  • ½ oz. Midori
  • ¼ oz. fresh lemon juice
  • Soda water
  • Fresh mint leaves, for garnish

Instructions

Step 1

Fill a highball glass about halfway with ice cubes, then add the shochu, Calpico, baijiu, Midori, and lemon juice. Stir well, top with soda water, garnish with mint leaves, and serve.

