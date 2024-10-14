Drinks
Baijiu Chuhai
This light, zingy cocktail takes its cues from two beloved Japanese drinks: shochu highballs and melon cream soda.
- Makes
1 cocktail
- Time
5 minutes
At the Chicago cocktail joint Nine Bar, co-owner Lily Wang and beverage director Joe Briglio drew inspiration from Japanese chuhai (shochu highballs) and melon cream soda to create this light, zingy mixed drink with a baijiu base. Wang likes to use Ming River, a liquor produced by the historic distillery Luzhou Laojiao, for its pineapple undertones.
Featured in “Baijiu, the World’s Most Popular Spirit, Is Coming for Your Cocktail” by Megan Zhang.
Ingredients
- 1½ oz. barley shochu
- 1 oz. Calpico
- ½ oz. strong-aroma baijiu
- ½ oz. Midori
- ¼ oz. fresh lemon juice
- Soda water
- Fresh mint leaves, for garnish
Instructions
Step 1
Fill a highball glass about halfway with ice cubes, then add the shochu, Calpico, baijiu, Midori, and lemon juice. Stir well, top with soda water, garnish with mint leaves, and serve.
