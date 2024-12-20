Toasting SAVEUR’s Latest Issue in Houston, a Culinary Destination on the Rise

Last month, the SAVEUR team traveled to Texas to close out its Fall/Winter issue launch celebrations with a splash. On the heels of the Lone Star State’s first-ever Michelin Guide ceremony, editor-in-chief Kat Craddock welcomed nearly 200 guests to Houston’s grand and glittering Post Oak Hotel. Freshly decked for the season with Christmas trees and trompe l’oeil holiday tableaus, the space was the ideal setting for the evening’s festivities, as friends of the brand, readers, and guests from the local media and restaurant industry donned their holiday best, ready to mingle in cocktail dresses and cowboy boots.

SAVEUR's latest fall/winter cover fit seamlessly into the Post Oak's holiday decor. (Photo: Johnny Luu)



From left: Jennie Bui-McCoy and McKenna Dowdle (Houston First) with SAVEUR’s EIC/CEO Kat Craddock. (Photo: Johnny Luu)

Edwin Smalling, co-owner of Houston’s Basket Books & Art, an independent shop in Houston’s hip Montrose neighborhood, sold copies of the new issue alongside a blown-up version of the cover, a Caravaggio-esque wild game still life by photographer duo Gentl & Hyers. The photo’s drama and decadence set the tone for the evening as glamorous Houstonians thumbed through their copies en route to the Post Oak’s caviar and beverage stations. Inside Stella’s, the hotel’s wine bar, partygoers enjoyed an all-American bottle selection curated by Foley Family Wines & Spirits and nonalcoholic wines from Studio Null. James Beard Award-winning Houstonian bartender Alba Huerta of Julep shook up signature cocktails as well—herbaceous Snack-Bit Sprout, with Lighthouse Gin, pineapple, lime, and cider; and Old Pepper, a sweet-and-spicy old-fashioned with Charles Goodnight Bourbon and Crystal Hot Sauce.

Beverage expert and Julep owner Alba Huerta welcomed SAVEUR’s guests with signature Lighthouse Gin and Charles Goodnight Bourbon cocktails for the occasion. (Photo: Johnny Luu)

Alongside an opulent spread of sushi, sashimi, and poke from the hotel’s chef, Jean-Luc Royère, three of Houston’s buzziest chefs shared a sampling of the city’s diverse and legendary cuisine. Nikki Tran of Kâu Ba offered scallop and shrimp banh mi with Viet-Cajun sauce. Evelyn Garcia and Henry Lu of Jūn dished out savory peanut curry with—what else?—Texas brisket. And Musaafer chef Mayank Istwal—one of nine Houston chefs honored with Michelin stars that week—stuffed fire-roasted shishito peppers with wagyu tartare and radish chutney.

The Post Oak culinary team pulled out all the stops with an over-the-top raw bar. (Photo: Johnny Luu)

From left: Billy Richmond and and chef Nikki Tran. (Photo: Johnny Luu)

Musaafer chef Mayank Istwal. (Photo: Johnny Luu)



Huerta shares a laugh with Henry Lu and Evelyn Garcia and of Jūn. (Photo: Johnny Luu)

Murray’s Cheese, the iconic New York shop, now in select Kroger stores across the U.S., sent over an epic savory grazing table, and guests in search of sweeter treats feasted on (almost) too-pretty-to-eat pastries, featherlight soufflés, and gelato from the Post Oak’s Bouchée Patisserie.

Murray’s Cheese—now a specialty food fixture in Texas’ Kroger supermarkets—sent provisions for an epic charcuterie board. (Photo: Johnny Luu)

Later in the evening, guests tucked into towering bourbon-pecan soufflés, courtesy of the Post Oak’s executive pastry chef, Oralia Perez. (Photo: Johnny Luu)

Pitmaster Greg Gatlin samples the evening’s fare. (Photo: Johnny Luu)

Austin chef Kevin Fink (center) catches up with friends from Houston’s Goodnight Hospitality. (Photo: Johnny Luu)

From room to room, there was a sense of possibility not only for Texan cuisine, but also for the future of food writing. Legendary local and national journalists flocked to the celebration in solidarity and support of the newly independent SAVEUR, including Shern-Min Chow from Houston’s KHOU-TV, Bob and Lorretta Ruggiero of the Houston Press, Houston’s Chron. taco columnist Marco Torres, and Eater editor and SAVEUR contributor Kayla Stewart.

Eater editor Kayla Stewart (left) with writer Amanda Albee (right). (Photo: Johnny Luu)

Left: Houston engineer and Texas Instruments Senior Fellow Duy Loan Le. Right: Chef Nikki Tran’s scallop and shrimp banh mi. (Photo: Johnny Luu)

From left: Steven Tesney, Grant Caplan, and Jennifer Evans Gardner. (Photo: Johnny Luu)

The Post Oak’s general manager, Steven Chou, beamed over the opportunity “to engage with a community that values quality, creativity, and the artistry of cuisine,” saying, “We couldn’t be more thrilled to contribute to such a meaningful experience and evening.” Stewart shared that she too was especially excited to celebrate SAVEUR’s “perspective of food and travel writing,” and that the brand’s recent rebirth as an independent magazine served as a “reminder that print matters, good journalism matters, and food and travel will always be points of passion and excitement for folks.”

Elissa Salem and Yasmine Eladib. (Photo: Johnny Luu)

From left: Ray Fontenot, Valerie Vuong, Sebastian De La Rosa. (Photo: Johnny Luu)

Connecting with the Houston community is SAVEUR’s latest in a series of renewed efforts to find and deliver transportive food journalism to an audience hungry to read it. In every corner of the party, conversation bubbled up around the legacy brand’s timeless global approach to food writing, and the countless stories yet to be told about Houston’s evolving cuisine.

Left: Wagyu beef tartare-stuffed shishito peppers from chef Mayank Istwal. Right: Craddock raised a glass to Houston’s vibrant food scene as well as its independent bookstores. (Photo: Johnny Luu)

Midway through the evening, Craddock toasted the kismet of the occasion, noting the significance of 2024—SAVEUR’s first year as a fully independent food magazine and its 30th anniversary—and that the Michelin nod indicated a “special moment for Texas, too.” In closing, she raised a glass to the state’s “exceptionally beautiful, delicious, and diverse city,” full of like-minded culinary talent.