Our 10 Most Popular Food and Travel Stories of 2024
Here’s what stuck with readers this year, from a guide to Korean rice cakes to noteworthy Indigenous winemakers.

By SAVEUR Editors

Published on December 30, 2024

This year has been a whirlwind for us at SAVEUR, publishing our first two print issues as a newly independent magazine in the spring and the fall (with a few epic launch parties to match), and bringing an incredible mix of recipes, destination guides, and all-around good reads to life. Whether it’s the surprising renaissance of the Frigidaire Flair stove or the must-try dishes when traveling to Jamaica (ackee and saltfish, anyone?), we’ve spent the year thus far sharing a world of unforgettable food stories.

Each year, we comb through our collection to see which stories connected with our readers the most, so we can keep writing, editing, and photographing the work you love. Read on for our most-clicked food and travel stories from 2024.

Rhode Island knifemaker Joyce Kutty and her hand-crafted blades
Left: Courtesy Joyce Kutty • Right: Murray Hall

From editor-at-large Shane Mitchell, this look inside the work of Rhode Island knifemaker Joyce Kutty takes readers out to sea for a fresh catch. You won’t want to miss her two fish curry recipes, inspired by her parents’ Tamil and Malayali upbringings—or this video of Kutty in action on the docks and in the kitchen. 

Rice Cakes Guide
Photo: Murray Hall • Food Styling: Jessie YuChen

Coming in 9th on our list, this detailed explainer of the myriad types of tteok, or Korean rice cakes, from writer Jia H. Jung shows just how exciting and varied the category can be. Some are soft and powdery, some thick and chewy, and some light and crispy—and we’re here for them all.

Sonias
Destinee Condison

Many travelers might rush straight to the resort on their trip to Jamaica, but writer Vaughn Stafford Gray encourages them to go a little farther afield. The island country is filled with one-of-a-kind restaurants, bars, and roadside stalls visitors shouldn’t leave without sampling—the curried lobster patties at Devon House Bakery speak for themselves. 

Saveur Plot to plate perennials illo
Alex Testere

As part of his gardening column, which debuted in 2024, senior editor Alex Testere shared his tips for growing a garden that never stops giving. The key, it turns out, is edible perennials—such as rhubarb, sunchokes, and asparagus—which offer a delicious return on investment, year after year. 

Indigenous winemakers
Photo Illustration: Russ Smith • Photos, clockwise from top left: Courtesy Greywing Wines; Courtesy Nk’Mip Wines, Jacquie Tremblay, Deeper Image Photography; Courtesy Camins2Dreams, Craft and Cluster; Courtesy Meyye Wines

As writer Sofia Perez shares in her story, there are relatively few Indigenous North American winemakers, and that has a lot to do with land grabs, forced relocations, and deeply entrenched stereotypes about Indigenous people and alcoholism. Get to know a few of the producers who are forging a new path for themselves—and each other—in the wine business. 

A Cuisine Under Siege
Maggie Schmitt

Writer Laila El-Haddad reflects on the tragic loss of her family members in Gaza to an Israeli airstrike, and her efforts to keep their memory alive through recipes. For El-Haddad, sumagiyya, a celebratory dish often prepared for a crowd, takes on a new symbolic meaning.

David Bruce Kawchak, Courtesy Sue Tapia, White Sands Realty

Why did so many people have a Frigidaire Flair, and where did they all go? For books editor Jessica Carbone, the answer lies in a (very active) Facebook group, where enthusiasts of the vintage stove swap stories, maintenance tips, and spare parts.

Ropa Vieja
Ruben Cabrera

With more than 700 restaurants to choose from, picking out the most exemplary Cuban dishes in Florida’s beach mecca is no easy task. Thankfully, writer Jen Karetnick has you covered with insider spots for the best cubano sandwiches, sweet plantain ice cream, braised oxtail, and more. 

Flora Bai
Flora Bai

As doctors and scientists learn more and more about the links between our brains and our stomachs, writer (and former SAVEUR executive editor) Betsy Andrews encourages readers to take care of their gut microbiome by choosing the right foods in this installment of her column Gut Check. Future you will be grateful. 

Reykjavík
Cavan Images/Cavan via Getty Images

Drumroll please: Our number-one most-read story of 2024 was this roundup of  recommendations for dining out in Iceland’s capital city (complete with a Google Maps list you can save to keep them available at a glance) from writer Austa Somvichian-Clausen. Seafood’s on the menu—as is lamb, caviar, cinnamon buns, and so much more—and we’re already plotting our travel to the island country for 2025. 

Photo: Murray Hall • Food Styling: Jessie YuChen

Rice Cakes Steamed
PHOTO: MURRAY HALL • FOOD STYLING: JESSIE YUCHEN
