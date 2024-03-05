Palestinian Lamb Stew with Sumac, Chard, and Chickpeas
Sumagiyya is celebration food in Gaza. For cookbook author Laila El-Haddad, making it is an act of affirmation.
- Serves
8
- Cook
3 hours
This sumagiyya recipe is a tribute to my aunt, An’am Dalloul, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in November 2023. She was known in my family for this traditional Gazan stew brimming with lamb, chickpeas, and chard, which she’d often make for Eid.
While any variety of chard will do, rainbow chard will lend the finished dish a nice pinkish hue. Whole sumac berries can be purchased online (if unavailable, substitute ground sumac in step 2 and bring only to a simmer before steeping; do not strain). Roasted tahina (aka red tahina or tahina hamra), which has a deep, nutty flavor, can be found at some specialty grocers, though regular tahini can be used in its place. If you have a low tolerance for heat, seed the chiles. Sumagiyya is wonderful served with olives, sliced radishes, red chile paste, warm Arabic bread, and assorted pickles.
Featured in “A Cuisine Under Siege” by Laila El-Haddad.
Ingredients
For the broth:
- 1½ lb. boneless leg of lamb, cut into 1-in. pieces
- 1 tsp. whole allspice berries
- 1 tsp. black peppercorns
- 5 green cardamom pods
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 1 medium yellow onion, coarsely chopped
For the stew:
- ½ cup sumac berries, or ⅓ cup ground (see headnote)
- 3 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
- 2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for serving
- 1 medium yellow onion, chopped
- 1 lb. rainbow chard, thick stems discarded, sliced into ¼-in.-thick ribbons
- One 15-oz. can chickpeas, drained, or 1½ cups cooked dried chickpeas
- Fine salt
- 1 Tbsp. dill seeds
- 1½ tsp. crushed red chile flakes
- 5 garlic cloves
- 2 green chile peppers, such as serrano, finely chopped (see headnote)
- 2 Tbsp. coarsely ground sumac, preferably Al-Ard brand, plus more for garnish
- 1 tsp. ground coriander seeds
- 3 Tbsp. roasted sesame tahini, or regular tahini (see headnote)
- Ground Aleppo pepper (optional) and sumac, for serving
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Step 5
Step 6
