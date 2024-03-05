Palestinian Lamb Stew with Sumac, Chard, and Chickpeas

Instructions

Step 1 Make the broth: In a large pot, cover the meat with 8 cups of water and bring to a boil, skimming any scum that rises to the surface. Add the allspice, peppercorns, cardamom, bay leaf, cinnamon stick, and onion. Turn the heat down to maintain a strong simmer and cook until the lamb is tender, about 2 hours. Place a strainer over a large bowl and strain, reserving the meat and broth and discarding the spices. Wipe out the pot and return it to the stove.

Step 2 Make the stew: In a small bowl of water, swish the sumac berries with your hands to remove any grit. Using a slotted spoon, transfer them to a saucepan and cover with 3 cups of water. Bring to a boil and continue boiling until the liquid has reduced by about half (the berries will not soften), about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside to steep until lukewarm, about 30 minutes. Strain into a small bowl and discard the berries. Whisk in the flour until smooth.

Step 3 To the empty pot, add the oil and onion and turn the heat to medium. Cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and beginning to brown, 7–9 minutes. Stir in the chard and cook until bright green and wilted slightly, about 5 minutes. Add 1 teaspoon of salt, the chickpeas, and reserved broth and lamb and bring to a boil. Lower the heat to maintain a simmer and cook for 10 minutes more.

Step 4 Meanwhile, using a mortar and pestle, coarsely grind together the dill seeds, chile flakes, and ½ teaspoon of salt. Add the garlic cloves and green chiles and pound to a coarse paste. Stir the paste into the stew along with the ground sumac, coriander, and sumac-flour mixture.

Step 5 Return the stew to a simmer. In a bowl, whisk together a ladleful of the broth and the tahini, then stir the mixture into the stew and simmer until thickened slightly, 3–5 minutes.