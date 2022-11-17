Welcome to the New SAVEUR

Big news, readers and friends!

This week, we’re relaunching SAVEUR.com with a completely new look and feel.

It’s taken months to get here—we debated everything from the placement of buttons to the reorganization of all our content—but we’re thrilled to bring nearly 30 years of award-winning storytelling onto a platform that’s more immersive, intuitive, and designed to serve as your daily destination for food inspiration.

Now, our vast archive of 7,000+ recipes is easier to navigate and read, thanks to a clean layout that spotlights the essentials. The refreshed site is also buzzing with cooking columns, travel features with expansive photography, how-tos, and kitchen product recommendations—as well as bigger editorial packages like our guides to Thanksgiving and holiday gifting (plus, keep an eye out later this month for our ode to the 1990s, the decade we debuted).



The SAVEUR editors have you covered from breakfast (Rise & Dine with senior culture editor Megan Zhang) to easy global-influenced weeknight dishes (senior editor Benjamin Kemper’s One Pot Bangers) to weekend fun (Dinner at Kat’s from our editorial director Kat Craddock)—along with regular dispatches from our culinary correspondents Peter Som, Katie Parla, Shane Mitchell, Shannon Mustipher, Romy Gill, Fatima Khawaja, and more. In other words, the new SAVEUR.com is a reflection of how we live and eat now—pulling inspiration from a recent trip, a dish enjoyed at a friend’s dinner party, a recent find at the farmers market, or a meal eaten out at a new restaurant or favorite old haunt.

This is a starting point and certainly still a work-in-progress (you can’t survive this long if you’re not constantly evolving). But our small, passionate team is excited to open the door, welcome you in with a drink, and see what we can cook up together. On that note, be sure to stay up to date on our latest offerings by signing up for our newsletters—and tune in to our first-ever podcast, Place Settings, which features conversations with innovative chefs, creatives, and makers who are transforming the food space through their unique connection to a place.

We’d love to hear your thoughts! Send us a note at editorial@saveur.com.