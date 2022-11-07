SAVEUR’s Guide to Holiday Gifting 2022
We’ve rounded up our very favorite items for lovers of cheese, coffee, baking, and more.
We are pleased to announce that we've almost made it through the year 2022, and have now entered the best time of the year! We’re referring to gift guide season, of course, when SAVEUR editors can share some of the wild and wonderful things we come across every day of the year. We see it all, from high luxury to budget to quirky to exceptionally practical—after review, we've picked our favorites. But no matter what you're looking for (or who you're looking to give to), these are the items that will change the way you cook, eat, and host at home.
