SAVEUR’s Guide to Holiday Gifting 2022

We’ve rounded up our very favorite items for lovers of cheese, coffee, baking, and more.

BELLE MORIZIO

By SAVEUR Editors

Published on November 7, 2022

We are pleased to announce that we've almost made it through the year 2022, and have now entered the best time of the year! We’re referring to gift guide season, of course, when SAVEUR editors can share some of the wild and wonderful things we come across every day of the year. We see it all, from high luxury to budget to quirky to exceptionally practical—after review, we've picked our favorites. But no matter what you're looking for (or who you're looking to give to), these are the items that will change the way you cook, eat, and host at home. 

The Best Gifts for Serious (and Not So Serious) Bakers
    The Best Gifts for Cheese Nerds
      The Gifts for Chocolate Fiends
        The Best Cookbooks to Give This Year
          The Best Gifts for Connoisseurs of Coffee and Tea
            The Best Gifts for the Wine and Spirit Aficionados
              Here’s What SAVEUR Editors Are Giving This Year
                Every product is independently selected and vetted by editors. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

