Sardine Meatballs with Green Goddess Aïoli

Make the green goddess aïoli: In a food processor, blend the cilantro, parsley, mayonnaise, lemon juice, sour cream, lemon zest, mustard, garlic, salt, and black pepper to taste until only tiny flecks of herbs remain, about 30 seconds. Scrape into a small bowl and sprinkle with the red bell pepper, then cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. Wipe out the food processor.

Meanwhile, make the meatballs: In a small bowl, soak the bread in the milk until softened, about 10 minutes. Strain, pressing gently on the bread to remove any excess milk. (Discard the milk.) Set aside.

To a large, high-sided nonstick skillet set over medium-high heat, add the olive oil and onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and golden brown, about 11 minutes. Scrape into the food processor, then return the pan to the stove.

To the food processor, add the sardines, the reserved bread, the mint, parsley, parmesan, pine nuts, salt, black pepper, cayenne, garlic, and egg and blend to a coarse paste, 30–45 seconds. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until firm, at least 1 hour.

Using your hands, roll the mixture into approximately twenty-five ½-ounce balls (about 1 tablespoon each), and place on a plate beside the stove.