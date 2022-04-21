Ruangan Chaman (Kashmiri-Style Paneer in Tomato Gravy)

Kashmiri ruangan chaman is a delicate, tangy, and exquisite dish. Chaman refers to paneer—South Asia’s fresh, pressed cheese—in the Kashmiri language. Served with rice or flatbread, this recipe, which is adapted from British Indian chef Romy Gill’s cookbook, On The Himalayan Trail: Recipes and Stories from Kashmir to Ladakh, is one of her husband’s favorite dishes. Some cooks like to blanch and peel the tomatoes before pureeing them, but Gill thinks that extra step is unnecessary. Black cumin seed is darker, thinner, and sweeter than its more common brown cousin; look for it in South Asian markets or specialty stores like Kalustyan’s.

