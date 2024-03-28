Blanquette de Poisson (Fish in Cream Sauce)
Poached fish, steamed rice, and sautéed mushrooms are cloaked in a nutmeg-scented white ragoût in this French comfort dish.
- Serves
4
- Cook
1 hour
A traditional blanquette, or white ragoût, usually accompanies veal or lamb, but this version with pollock by home cook Simone Bouhours was adapted for family dinners on Catholic fish fasting days. Madame Bouhours pairs it with steamed rice and champignon de Paris, a variety of white button mushroom reportedly first cultivated at Versailles during the reign of Louis XIV in the 17th century. The fillets are quickly poached in a steamer basket or on a rack inserted above a “fait tout,” the everyday saucepan found in most French kitchens. According to her grandson, chef Amaury Bouhours, her secret ingredient is a pinch of nutmeg, which adds a warm note of spice to the unconventional dish.
Featured in “Fish Friday Around the World” by Shane Mitchell.
Ingredients
- 5 Tbsp. plus 1 tsp. unsalted butter
- 7 oz. white button or cremini mushrooms (¾ cup), sliced ¼-in. thick
- 1¾ cups basmati rice
- Four 6-oz. fillets mild white fish, preferably haddock, pollock, or sea bream
- ⅓ cup all-purpose flour
- 2½ cups whole milk
- Pinch freshly grated nutmeg
- 1 tsp. fresh lemon juice, or more to taste
- Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
