Mofongo with Shrimp and Lemongrass
Mashed fried plantains are served with a heady seafood broth in this light, delicate rendition of the popular Puerto Rican dish.
- Serves
4
- Cook
1 hour
When Von Diaz, author of Islas: A Celebration of Tropical Cooking, thinks of her Puerto Rican roots, she always thinks of mofongo: a dish of fried green plantains crushed with garlic and topped with everything from chicharrón (fried pork skins) to a rich tomato gravy. This version, based on her grandmother’s recipe, features tender shrimp and a savory seafood broth infused with bright lemongrass. The dish is a classic example of the creativity and ingenuity of island cooking, and represents a fusion of Indigenous and African ingredients and techniques and Spanish flavors.
Use the greenest plantains you can find, as yellow plantains will taste and behave very differently, then mash while the fried plantains are still warm, as they will firm up quickly. The tender mofongo may fall apart once you add the stock and top with the shrimp, so plan to serve immediately.
Adapted from Islas: A Celebration of Tropical Cooking by Von Diaz, © 2024. Published by Chronicle Books.
Featured in “What Makes Island Cooking So Unique? Author Von Diaz Explains” by Jessica Carbone.
Ingredients
For the stock:
- 1 lb. fresh or frozen shell-on large shrimp
- 1 Tbsp. fish sauce, plus more
- 1 Tbsp. kosher salt, plus more
- 8 cilantro sprigs
- 3 culantro sprigs
- 3 lemongrass stalks, rinsed and cut into 2-in. pieces
- 3 ají dulce peppers or ½ red bell pepper, stemmed, halved, and seeded
- 2 garlic cloves, smashed and peeled
- 1 large yellow onion, peeled and quartered
For the mofongo:
- 2 cups vegetable oil
- 4 green plantains (about 2½ lb.), peeled and cut into 1-in. rounds
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 4 garlic cloves
- Kosher salt
- Cilantro leaves, sliced avocado, lime wedges, and hot sauce, for garnish
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Step 5
Step 6
