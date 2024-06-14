The Best Strawberry Lemonade
Just the right balance of sweet and tart, this refreshing thirst-quencher is perfect for a hot summer afternoon.
- Serves
6 cups
- Cook
40 minutes
Red-colored foods are commonly served on Juneteenth. “While people have different thoughts about how this tradition started, some people say red foods represent our ancestors’ bloodshed during the slave trade and in the fight for freedom,” writes Alliah L. Agostini in The Juneteenth Cookbook. Others connect it to the red in the Pan-African flag or to the kola nut, which turns red when boiled and is used in some West African ceremonial traditions. This simple strawberry lemonade is chef and co-author Taffy Elrod’s take on pink lemonade, tinted appropriately for the official color of Juneteenth.
Adapted from The Juneteenth Cookbook by Alliah L. Agostini, Taffy Elrod, and Sawyer Cloud. Reproduced by permission of the publisher, becker&mayer kids!, an imprint of The Quarto Group, New York, NY.
Featured in “This Cookbook Is an Open Invitation to the Juneteenth Cookout” by Jessica Carbone.
Ingredients
For the simple syrup:
- 1 cup sugar
For the lemonade:
- 1 lb. fresh strawberries
- 1 cup fresh lemon juice (from 4–5 large lemons)
- ½ lemon, thinly sliced, for garnish
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
