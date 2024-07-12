Pork Mole Verde Tacos

Instructions

Step 1 To a large pot, add the ribs, bay leaves, the onion stuck with cloves, 2 teaspoons of salt, and enough water to cover by 1 inch. Bring to a boil, then turn the heat to medium-low and simmer, partially covered and skimming off any foam that rises to the surface, until the meat pulls easily from the bones, 1½–2 hours. Using tongs, transfer the ribs to a bowl and set aside to cool. Through a fine-mesh sieve set over a separate bowl, strain the broth, discarding the solids, and set aside.

Step 2 When the ribs are cool enough to handle, pull the meat from the bones, discarding the bones and any excess fat. Slice or pull the meat into bite-size pieces and set aside. Wipe out the pot and return it to the stove.

Step 3 Fill the pot halfway with water and bring to a boil. Add the tomatillos and cook until softened slightly, 3–4 minutes. Strain and transfer to a blender along with 1 cup of the reserved broth. (Wipe out the pot and return it to the stove.) Blend to a coarse purée, then transfer to a medium bowl.

Step 4 In the empty blender, purée the lettuce, radish greens, cilantro, epazote, pumpkin seeds, sugar, black pepper, cumin, chiles, garlic, hoja santa, quartered onion, and 1 cup of the reserved broth, then add it to the tomatillo mixture. (The sauce should be thick and creamy but pourable; thin with broth as needed.)