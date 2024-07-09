Shallot-Roasted Lobster
A buttery, lemony white wine pan sauce makes this Scottish recipe a dinner party knockout.
- Serves
1
- Cook
30 minutes
Jeremy Lee, the chef of London’s Quo Vadis and the author of Cooking: Simply and Well, for One or Many, saves his lobster feasting for when he’s at home on the Scottish coast, where he and his family have long plucked the local crustaceans from fishermen’s tanks at the pier in Cairn. Lee takes great care to pick every sweet morsel from the shells, and finds that this simple oven-roasted dish requires no accompaniment. Better by far to enjoy it with a plate of asparagus or oysters beforehand, or perhaps a salad.
Featured in “A Scottish Lobster Recipe That’s Worth the Wait” by Jeremy Lee.
Ingredients
- One 1-lb. Scottish lobster
- 1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- 1½ Tbsp. plus 1½ tsp. unsalted butter
- 2 medium shallots, finely chopped
- 2 Tbsp. white wine
- 1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
- 1 tsp. finely chopped parsley leaves
- 4 tarragon leaves, finely chopped
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
