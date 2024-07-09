Recipes

Shallot-Roasted Lobster

A buttery, lemony white wine pan sauce makes this Scottish recipe a dinner party knockout.

  • Serves

    1

  • Cook

    30 minutes

PHOTO: MATT TAYLOR-GROSS • FOOD STYLING: JESSIE YUCHEN

By Jeremy Lee

Published on July 9, 2024

Jeremy Lee, the chef of London’s Quo Vadis and the author of Cooking: Simply and Well, for One or Many, saves his lobster feasting for when he’s at home on the Scottish coast, where he and his family have long plucked the local crustaceans from fishermen’s tanks at the pier in Cairn. Lee takes great care to pick every sweet morsel from the shells, and finds that this simple oven-roasted dish requires no accompaniment. Better by far to enjoy it with a plate of asparagus or oysters beforehand, or perhaps a salad.

Featured in “A Scottish Lobster Recipe That’s Worth the Wait” by Jeremy Lee.

Ingredients

  • One 1-lb. Scottish lobster
  • 1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1½ Tbsp. plus 1½ tsp. unsalted butter
  • 2 medium shallots, finely chopped
  • 2 Tbsp. white wine
  • 1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tsp. finely chopped parsley leaves
  • 4 tarragon leaves, finely chopped
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

Step 1

Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 400°F.

Step 2

On a large cutting board, place the lobster with its legs facing up. Position a sharp knife lengthwise along the center of the belly and tail, then cut down firmly and swiftly all the way through. Remove the sac (or stomach), which is behind where the feelers attach, as well as any trail running the length of the tail. Carefully cut off the two claws where they meet the carapace, remove any rubber bands, and, using a lobster cracker or the flat side of a meat tenderizer, crack the claw shells.

Step 3

Transfer the lobster halves, cut side up, to a rimmed baking sheet or shallow baking dish. Tuck the claws beside the body, then drizzle the olive oil evenly over the lobster. Roast until the shell turns deep red, 12–14 minutes.

Step 4

Meanwhile, in a large skillet set over medium heat, melt the butter. When the foam begins to subside, stir in the shallots and cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly translucent, about 2 minutes. Stir in the white wine, lemon juice, parsley, and tarragon, remove from the heat, and season to taste with salt and black pepper. Transfer the lobster to a serving platter, drizzle the hot pan sauce evenly over top, and serve immediately.

