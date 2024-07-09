Shallot-Roasted Lobster

On a large cutting board, place the lobster with its legs facing up. Position a sharp knife lengthwise along the center of the belly and tail, then cut down firmly and swiftly all the

way through. Remove the sac (or stomach), which is behind where the feelers attach, as

well as any trail running the length of the tail. Carefully cut off the two claws where they

meet the carapace, remove any rubber bands, and, using a lobster cracker or the flat side

of a meat tenderizer, crack the claw shells.