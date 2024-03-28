Caldo de Cabeza de Pescado con Chochoyotes (Fish Head Soup with Masa Dumplings)
This Mexican soup recipe spins fish scraps into gold.
- Serves
6–8
- Cook
2 hours
Obed Vallejo, a chef at Maíz de la Vida in Nashville, grew up on the Yucatán Peninsula, where his parents were missionaries. (Their heritage is Mayan, but they are members of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.) He says his mother, Beatriz Contreras Xan, was really frugal, and whenever whole fish was too costly, she would buy the “trash” parts—heads, tails, and pin bones—to enrich her Sabbath dinner soup on Friday nights. This recipe also features aromatic epazote, an indigenous Mesoamerican herb used to season many Mexican dishes. Beatriz always served her caldo with chochoyotes, or masa dumplings.
Nothing goes to waste in Beatriz’s kitchen. Vallejo recommends talking to your fishmonger about any heads, tails, and bones they can spare for this recipe. If you’d like to use up your fish bones completely, Vallejo recommends frying the clean fish bones in step 3 until crisp in 4 cups of vegetable oil. Using a molcajete or mortar and pestle, grind the bones to a fine paste, then add them to the chochoyotes dough in step 6.
Featured in “Fish Friday Around the World” by Shane Mitchell.
Ingredients
For the broth:
- 2½ lb. snapper or tilapia heads, tails, and bones
- Kosher salt
- 3 garlic cloves (2 whole and 1 thinly sliced)
- 2 bay leaves
- 2 large yellow onions (1 halved and 1 thinly sliced)
- 2 dried guajillo chiles, deveined, deseeded, soaked in warm water for 10 minutes
- 1 Tbsp. (¾ oz.) achiote paste
- 2 Tbsp. dried oregano
- 1 Tbsp. avocado or vegetable oil
- Juice of 3 limes (about 3 Tbsp.)
- Juice of 1 grapefruit (about ⅓ cup)
- ½ bunch fresh epazote (or substitute ½ cup dried)
- 1 Tbsp. smoked paprika
For the chochoyotes:
- 2 lb. fresh masa (or substitute 5 cups masa harina
- ½ cup chopped fresh epazote (or substitute dried)
- 2 Tbsp. kosher salt
- Cilantro leaves, sliced avocado, and thinly sliced yellow onion, for serving
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Step 5
Step 6
Step 7
Step 8
