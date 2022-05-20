Chipá Anguyá (Yuca and Cheese Fritters)

In the Guaraní language, ‘“anguyá tutú” is the name of a gopher that, to the dismay of many farmers and home gardeners, has an insatiable taste for sweet potatoes and yuca (aka cassava, mandioca, and tapioca). The story goes that one day Marcelina Godoy pulled up her root vegetables only to find them all partially eaten. Unable to sell them, she turned them into bite-size cheesy breads and named the recipe after her garden nemesis. Her granddaughter, cook Marcela Acosta, introduced the family recipe at food fairs across her home province of Corrientes in northeast Argentina, where the dish now has a cult following. Acosta recommends eating these hot, and although they are perfect on their own, try pairing them with a sweet and fruity hot sauce. Time-saving hack: The recipe works wonderfully with leftover cooked sweet potatoes.

