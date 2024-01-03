Recipes

Island Greens with Avocado, Mint, and Mango

Ripe, juicy mangoes take center stage in both the salad and the dressing in this colorful Caribbean-inflected dish.

  • Serves

    8–10

  • Cook

    20 minutes

KELLY MARSHALL

By Michelle and Suzanne Rousseau

Published on January 3, 2024

This crisp green salad with a bright, tangy mango vinaigrette speaks to how the chefs and authors Michelle and Suzanne Rousseau like to cook at their restaurants and at home in Kingston, Jamaica. A celebration of vegetable-driven Caribbean cuisine and the bounty and variety of produce in Jamaica, the dish has become a signature for the two sisters. They shared the recipe with author Klancy Miller for her cookbook For the Culture: Phenomenal Black Women and Femmes in Food.

Excerpted from For the Culture: Phenomenal Black Women and Femmes in Food by Klancy Miller. Copyright © 2023. From Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

Featured in: “My Dream Dinner Party Guest List: Every Black Woman in Food,” by Korsha Wilson.

Ingredients

Mango Vinaigrette

  • ⅓ cup white cane vinegar or apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tsp. Dijon mustard
  • 1 garlic clove, finely chopped
  • 1 ripe mango, peeled, pitted, and cut into chunks (to make ½ cup purée)
  • ⅔ cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground white pepper

Salad

  • 1 lb. mixed greens
  • ¼ cup cilantro leaves
  • ¼ cup mint leaves
  • 1 ripe avocado, peeled, pitted, and sliced
  • 1 red bell pepper, cored, seeded, and thinly sliced
  • 1 cucumber, peeled and thinly sliced
  • 1 ripe mango, peeled, pitted, and thinly sliced
  • ¼ small red onion, thinly sliced
  • 4 oz. feta cheese, crumbled
  • Coarsely ground black pepper
  • Salted plantain chips, for serving

Instructions

Step 1

Make the mango vinaigrette: In a blender, purée the vinegar, mustard, garlic, and mango. With the machine running, gradually add the oil and blend until smooth. Season with salt and white pepper. 

Step 2

Make the salad: To a large bowl, add the greens, cilantro, mint, avocado, bell pepper, cucumber, mango, and onion. Sprinkle with feta and season with black pepper. Just before serving, add a couple of tablespoons of the vinaigrette and toss, adding more as needed to evenly coat. Transfer to a chilled platter or individual plates and top with the plantain chips.

