Island Greens with Avocado, Mint, and Mango
Ripe, juicy mangoes take center stage in both the salad and the dressing in this colorful Caribbean-inflected dish.
- Serves
8–10
- Cook
20 minutes
This crisp green salad with a bright, tangy mango vinaigrette speaks to how the chefs and authors Michelle and Suzanne Rousseau like to cook at their restaurants and at home in Kingston, Jamaica. A celebration of vegetable-driven Caribbean cuisine and the bounty and variety of produce in Jamaica, the dish has become a signature for the two sisters. They shared the recipe with author Klancy Miller for her cookbook For the Culture: Phenomenal Black Women and Femmes in Food.
Excerpted from For the Culture: Phenomenal Black Women and Femmes in Food by Klancy Miller. Copyright © 2023. From Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.
Featured in: “My Dream Dinner Party Guest List: Every Black Woman in Food,” by Korsha Wilson.
Ingredients
Mango Vinaigrette
- ⅓ cup white cane vinegar or apple cider vinegar
- 1 tsp. Dijon mustard
- 1 garlic clove, finely chopped
- 1 ripe mango, peeled, pitted, and cut into chunks (to make ½ cup purée)
- ⅔ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- Kosher salt and freshly ground white pepper
Salad
- 1 lb. mixed greens
- ¼ cup cilantro leaves
- ¼ cup mint leaves
- 1 ripe avocado, peeled, pitted, and sliced
- 1 red bell pepper, cored, seeded, and thinly sliced
- 1 cucumber, peeled and thinly sliced
- 1 ripe mango, peeled, pitted, and thinly sliced
- ¼ small red onion, thinly sliced
- 4 oz. feta cheese, crumbled
- Coarsely ground black pepper
- Salted plantain chips, for serving
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
