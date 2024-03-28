Grilled Catfish with Beurre Blanc and Maque Choux

To a large pan over medium-high heat, add the remaining oil. When the oil is hot and shimmering, add the garlic, celery, onion, bell pepper, and reserved corn, and cook until the onion is translucent, 7–8 minutes. Add the tomato, scallion, and cream, and continue cooking until the cream is slightly reduced, about 10 minutes. Season to taste with salt, black pepper, and cayenne. Add

the okra and remove from the heat.