Grilled Catfish with Beurre Blanc and Maque Choux
Flaky, flame-kissed catfish is the ideal canvas for creamy Cajun corn and a classic French butter sauce.
- Serves
4–6
- Cook
50 minutes
When the blue catfish was introduced to the Chesapeake Bay watershed in the 1970s, recreational fishermen were thrilled, but the species has become a major threat to indigenous aquatic populations, especially the region’s prized blue crabs. Louisiana-born chef David Guas, a longtime advocate for sustainable seafood, grills catfish at his Beltway restaurant Bayou Bakery. “They are deliciously mild, flaky, and rich with healthy omega-3 fatty acids,” he says. Guas pairs the fish with creamy maque choux—a traditional Cajun corn-and-pepper side dish—and a silky beurre blanc sauce.
Featured in “Fish Friday Around the World” by Shane Mitchell.
Ingredients
For the maque choux:
- 4 ears fresh corn, shucked
- 1 Tbsp. plus 1 tsp. vegetable oil
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped (1 tsp.)
- 1 celery rib, finely chopped (1 Tbsp.)
- ¼ onion, finely chopped (2 Tbsp.)
- ¼ red bell pepper, finely chopped (1 Tbsp.)
- ½ small tomato, finely chopped (2 Tbsp.)
- 1 scallion, finely chopped (2 tsp.)
- ¾ cup heavy cream
- 1 Tbsp. unsalted butter
- Cayenne pepper
- 2 pieces pickled okra, thinly sliced
For the beurre blanc:
- 1 Tbsp. whole black peppercorns
- 1 lemon, thinly sliced
- 1 small shallot, finely chopped (2 Tbsp.)
- 1 cup dry white wine
- 32 Tbsp. unsalted butter, cut into ½-in. pieces
- ½ tsp. kosher salt
For the catfish:
- 3 lb. catfish fillets
- ¼ cup olive oil
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Step 5
