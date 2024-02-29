Recipes

Guinness Punch

An iconic Irish beer is the surprising star of this creamy Caribbean cocktail.

  • Serves

    4-6

  • Cook

    5 minutes

REMKO KRAAIJEVELD

By Lelani Lewis

Published on February 29, 2024

This recipe is brought to you by the SAVEUR Cookbook Club, our passionate community of food-loving readers from around the globe celebrating our favorite authors and recipes. Join us as we cook through a new book every month, and share your food pics and vids on social media with the hashtags #SAVEURCookbookClub and #EatTheWorld.

Though this recipe for Guinness punch might bring to mind a festive Irish pub, it harkens back to a favorite beverage on several Caribbean islands during the period of British colonization, and connects directly to activist and cookbook author Lelani Lewis’ Irish-Grenadian heritage. As she notes in her book Code Noir: Afro-Caribbean Stories and Recipes, in the 17th century, Guinness decided to export a beer that could survive the Transatlantic journey to the Caribbean to serve the Irish contract laborers in the region. This mixture of strong stout beer, creamy, sweet condensed milk, and a hint of cinnamon and nutmeg is a delightful fusion of flavors, and just one culinary example of the collision of many cultures and cuisines across the Caribbean. 

While Lewis likes to prepare the punch with Guinness’ West Indies Porter, it can also be made with any Guinness stout or porter of choice. Overproof rum is a high-alcohol version of the Caribbean’s staple spirit—a little goes a long way, so don’t overdo it.

Adapted from Code Noir: Afro-Caribbean Stories and Recipes (Tra Publishing, February 20, 2024) by Lelani Lewis. Food photography copyright © Remko Kraaijeveld 2023.

Featured in “A New Cookbook Celebrates Caribbean Cuisine—And Reckons with Its Complicated History” by Jessica Carbone.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups Guinness porter or stout
  • 1 cup milk of your choice
  • 4 oz. sweetened condensed milk
  • 1 oz. overproof rum, optional
  • ¼ tsp. vanilla extract
  • ⅛ tsp. ground cinnamon
  • ⅛ tsp. freshly grated nutmeg, plus more for serving

Instructions

Step 1

In a blender, combine the Guinness, milk, condensed milk, rum (if using), vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg, and pulse several times until well-combined. Pour into ice-filled glasses and sprinkle with more nutmeg. 

